The Jeffrey Epstein documents linking his associates have been unsealed

The court documents connected to disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed on Wednesday, revealing the high-profile names of associates, such as Prince Andrew, former US President Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and David Copperfield.

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who was accused of abusing underage girls, died by suicide in 2019 before facing trial on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, was convicted of similar charges in 2021 and is currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison.

The unsealed documents were filed as part of a lawsuit against Maxwell in 2015 by one of the alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre.

The names mentioned in the depositions and legal correspondence from the lawsuit include Bill Clinton as well as Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson, Frédéric Fekkai, Jean-Luc Brunel, David Copperfield, and Stephen Hawking.

Many of these individuals had already been publicly identified as Epstein’s associates before the release of the list. The public exposure of the highly anticipated documents shocked the public by revealing the extent of Epstein’s elite circle and the operations of his horrifying sex-trafficking network that preyed on teenage girls.

Although some of the names on the list have not been accused of any sexual misconduct or any association with Epstein or Maxwell, the documents carry the potential to severely damage their reputations.

Read the full document here.

(Images via Getty Images)