Watch John Mayer’s hilarious NYE Interview from a Cat Cafe in Tokyo

John Mayer is in the headlines for his choice of venue for his New Year’s Eve celebration.

Appearing on CNN’s Times Square New Year’s Eve special, he was video called by hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper where viewers saw him surrounded by cats.

It was then revealed that he was calling from Tokyo inside a bar named “Bar Cats in the Box,” essentially a cat cafe/bar. The scene was completely unexpected and the sight of a cat’s tail in Mayer’s face along with him feeding the cats treats sent the two hosts into laughter.

Cohen asked the “New Light” singer what the story was behind his choice of location, where Mayer explained that he was already well into January 1 due to the time difference, and that “Bar Cats in the Box” is a place where you can “enjoy a drink or two and talk to cats.”

Mayer continued to explain that he was in Tokyo for his solo shows at Blue Note. The artist also went on the promote his new SiriusXM show Life with John Mayer. Catch the interview in the video link above.

(Images: CNN/YouTube)