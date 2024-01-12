Latest ‘Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash’ trailer reveals Suguru Geto and Yuta Okkotsu

A new character trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash has just been released detailing the characters Yuta Okkotsu and Suguru Geto.

Developed by Byking Inc. alongside Bandai Namco Entertainment, the fighting game is set to launch on multiple platforms including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Playable characters that have been announced so far are leading protagonists Yuji Itadori (and Ryomen Sukuna), Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, and additional characters like Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, Panda, Aoi Todo, Hanami, Jogo, Kento Nanami, Mahito, and Eso and Kechizu.

Bandai’s official description for the upcoming video game reads:

The arena brawls in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash let fans play through and relive the original story and action of Jujutsu Kaisen, where protagonist Yuji Itadori and a cast of unforgettable characters defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Japan. The game remains faithful to the original work with visuals inspired by the series’ distinct aesthetics, with a selection of more than fifteen favorite fighters to choose from, and featuring intense action and explosive animations. In Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, players will be able to select their own 2v2 teams, each capable of executing a wide array of powerful tag-team attacks and combos. Different character combinations will have unique synergies and power dynamics. By completing battles, players increase their fighter’s power level, unlocking stronger attacks as they progress.

On top of the 1 v 1 modes, there is a story mode that encompasses the anime‘s “Curse Womb Must Die” to the “The Origin of Blind Obedience” arcs in addition to the storyline from Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Fans can look for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash to drop on February 2 with pre-order info available now via Bandai.

(Images: © Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project, ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.)