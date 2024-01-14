K-dramas like ‘Welcome to Samdal-ri’ with breezy romances to set your heart aflutter

Picturesque towns with laidback lifestyles and close-knit communities are an ideal set up for cheery, slice-of-life shows. Throw in a soft, heartwarming love story and you’ve got yourself a hit. Most recently, the tale of a disgraced photographer — who returns to her childhood home and rekindles a romance with an old friend — has gained considerable popularity. And if you’ve enjoyed binge-watching the Ji Chang-Wook starrer Welcome to Sam Dal Ri, here’s our pick of a few K-dramas with romances just like it for your next streaming session.

Few entertainment industries have portrayed matters of the heart with as much finesse and allure as the South Korean. Swoon-worthy gestures, good-looking lead characters, witty banter, dreamy dates — they have it all. No surprises that they’re at the helm of the Hallyu wave — with titles like Crash Landing On You and Descendants Of The Sun boasting a cult-like following. And while sub-genres like action and thrillers have long been popular — the past few decades have seen viewers truly enjoy slice-of-life titles with breezy love stories and heartwarming characters.

A good example? Welcome To Sam Dal Ri featuring Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun — a K-drama that depicts the romance that brews between two childhood friends, when one of them moves back to her hometown after her thriving big-city photographer life falls apart. If you’ve enjoyed the show so far and can’t wait for another episode to be out — there’s plenty more where that came from. Here’s our pick of a few titles that should be on your watchlist.

K-dramas that deal with life and romance like Welcome To Sam Dal Ri

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Directed by: Yoo Je-Won

Cast: Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Sang-yi

Episodes: 16

Release date: 28 August 2021

Synopsis: City girl Yoon Hye-jun (played by Shin Min-a) moves to a small seaside town to set up her own dental practice. There she meets jack-of-all-trades Hong Doo-sik (played by Kim Seon-ho). Considering their wildly different personalities, the two immediately lock horns. However, as she adapts to her new life — they grow closer and fall in love.

Once Upon A Small Town

Directed by: Kwon Seok-jang

Cast: Park Soo-young, Choo Young-woo, Baek Seong-cheol

Episodes: 12

Release date: 5 September 2022

Synopsis: Big city veterinarian Han Ji Yool (played by Chu Young Woo) moves to the countryside to start a practice at his grandfather’s clinic. Introverted by nature, he struggles with small-town inquisitiveness. Not to mention, having to treat livestock instead of domestic pet animals. Things look challenging until he crosses paths with the optimistic and dependable police officer Ahn Ja-young (played by Park Soo-young). The two grow closer and fall in love.

Forecasting Love And The Weather

Directed by: Cha Young-hoon

Cast: Park Min-young, Song Kang, Yoon Park, Yura

Episodes: 16

Release date: 12 February 2022

Synopsis: In the South Korean Meteorological Administration, the newly appointed director Jin Ha-kyung (played by Park Min-young) plays by the rules. On the other hand, her talented subordinate Lee Shi-woo (played by Song Kang) goes by instinct and experience. As the two work together, they navigate both the weather and their relationship.

When The Weather Is Fine

Directed by: Han Ji-seung

Cast: Park Min-young, Seo Kang-joon, Moon Jeong-hee

Episodes: 16

Release date: 24 February 2020

Synopsis: In search of peace and quiet, cellist Mok Hye-won (played by Park Min-young) quits her big-city job to move to Bookhyun Village — where she’d lived as a high-school student. There, she crosses paths with aloof independent bookstore owner Lim Eun-seob (played by Seo Kang-joon). The longer the two are together, the deeper their bond gets — with the former falling for the latter.

Summer Strike

Directed by: Lee Yoon-jung, Hong Moon-pyo

Cast: Kim Seol-hyun, Im Si-wan

Episodes: 12

Release date: 21 November 2022

Synopsis: Struggling with burnout, 28-year-old Lee Yeo-reum (played by Kim Seol-hyun) quits her low-paying job of five years and moves to a small seaside town. The aim? To do nothing. There she meets math wiz and librarian Ahn Dae-beom (played by Im Si-wan). As the two grow closer in this Kdrama, romance brews.

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

Directed by: Kim Min-kyeong

Cast: Go Ara, Lee Jae-wook, Kim Joo-hun

Episodes: 16

Release date: 7 October 2020

Synopsis: Gifted and cheery pianist Goo Ra-ra (played by Go Ara) loses everything. She moves to the small village of Eunpo City to start afresh — supported by part-timer Sunwoo Joon (played by Lee Jae-wook) who lets her borrow money. The two grow closer as time passes.

Which of these Kdramas like Welcome To Sam Dal Ri are you adding to your next streaming session?

