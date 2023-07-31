‘Mask Girl’ and other K-dramas releasing in August 2023

Want to add a new Korean drama to your 2023 binge list? From sci-fi and thrillers to historical shows, the upcoming K-drama calendar for August 2023 has something tailor-made for all kinds of viewers.

While K-dramas released in July sent us on an emotional rollercoaster with shows like Not Others, starring Girls’ Generation member Sooyoung, August will see the return of popular crime drama The First Responders with season 2. The latter garnered high viewership ratings averaging 8.38 per cent in South Korea and a solid 7.9 on IMDb, after the release of season one in December 2022. According to Soompi, The First Responders 2 is set to premiere on 4 August 2023.

Not to forget rom-com queen Han Ji-min who is back to charm viewers as a quirky veterinarian and will be seen in Netflix’s investigative comedy Behind Your Touch. The Korean series will also feature Suho from the K-pop group EXO in a supporting role.

Check our complete list on K-dramas to watch!

Here are the upcoming K-dramas to keep you hooked in August 2023

The First Responders 2

Directed by: Shin Kyung-Soo

Cast: Kim Rae-won, Son Ho-jun, Gong Seung-yeon, Jeon Sang-woo

Release date: 4 August

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: While season one of this upcoming Korean drama saw the police force, fire department and paramedic team come together to save the city from ill-fated events, season two will focus on the teamwork between the fire department, police force and the National Forensic Service (NFS) as they face unprecedented happenings in the city.

My dearest

Directed by: Kim Sung-yong

Cast: Namkoong Min, Ahn Eun-jin, Lee Hak-joo, Lee Da-in, Kim Yun-woo

Release date: 4 August

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: In the Joseon dynasty, Yoo Gil Chae (Ahn) dreams of finding true love even after two failed marriages. Meanwhile, Lee Jang Hyun (Min) doesn’t believe in the idea of marriage. What happens when both their paths cross during the Qing invasion makes this K-drama a must-watch.

Elegant Empire

Directed by: Park Gi-ho

Cast: Han Ji-wan, Kim Jin-woo, Kang Yul, Son Sung-yoon

Release date: 7 August

Episodes: 100

Synopsis: Career-driven mother Seo Hee-jae (Han) and chairman of Empire Entertainment Jang Ki-yoon share a secret. They both want to avenge the injustice inflicted upon their lost families. Will working towards the common goal bring them closer and lead to an office romance?

Moving

Directed by: Park In-je

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Lee Jung-ha

Release date: 9 August

Episodes: 20

Synopsis: A group of people with superpowers are seen maintaining a low profile to keep themselves and their families from harm’s way. But when circumstances demand otherwise, will these special individuals succeed in hiding from the world?

About the show: This upcoming 2023 Korean drama is a gripping sci-fi adaptation of a webtoon of the same name by artist Kang Full.

National Death Penalty Vote

Directed by: Park Shin-woo

Cast: Park Hae-jin, Park Sung-woong, Lim Ji-yeon

Release date: 10 August

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Dog Mask, an unidentified individual working in a virtual world, executes criminals based on public voting. Seeing the lives of the common people being threatened, the lead investigator (Hae-jin), a former legal scholar (Sung-woong) and a police officer (Lim) come together to stop the mayhem.

About the show: One of the most-anticipated upcoming Korean dramas to release in August 2023, National Death Penalty Vote is based on the 2015 webtoon Kookminsahyungtopyo written by Eom Se-yoon and illustrated by Jung Yi-poom.

Behind Your Touch

Directed by: Kim Suk-yoon

Cast: Han Ji-min, Lee Min-ki, Suho

Release date: 12 August

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: Living in the peaceful village of Mujin is a devoted veterinarian Bong Ye-bun (Han), whose psychometric ability lets her know the past of humans and animals alike. When enthusiastic detective Moon Jang-yeol (Lee) is sent to Mujin, he is desperate to leave. Upon learning about Ye-boon’s powers, he requests her to help him move back to the criminal investigation team in Seoul.

Mask Girl

Directed by: Kim Yong-hoon

Cast: Go Hyun-jung, Ahn Jae-hong, Yeom Hye-ran

Release date: TBA

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Kim Mo-mi (Jung), who is insecure about her looks, decides to host an internet broadcast in a masked avatar. Upon getting attention as the ‘Mask Girl’, she makes the broadcast a nightly affair. However, her life turns upside down when she gets trapped in a series of ill-fated events while live streaming.

About the show: This Netflix original thriller show is adapted from a webtoon of the same name.

My Lovely Boxer

Directed by: Choi Sang-yeol and Hong Eun-mi

Cast: Kim So-hye, Lee Sang-yeob, Park Ji-hwan

Release date: 21 August

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: Lee Kwon-sook (Kim), a former boxing star, disappears from the world of sports after the age of 17. When her agent Kim Tae-young (Lee) manages to find her whereabouts, Kwon-sook happens to be living as a kindergarten teacher. But her so-called normal life takes an unexpected turn, and she soon finds herself back in the ring.

About the show: This sports drama is based on the 2014 award-winning novel Soonjungboxer Leekwonsook by acclaimed writer Choo Jong-Nam.

Destined With You

Directed by: Nam Ki-hoon

Cast: Rowoon, Jo Bo-ah, Ha Jun, Yura

Release date: 23 August

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Civil servant Lee Hong-jo (Jo) is a hardworking woman whose otherwise lonely life takes a turn when she becomes the owner of an old wooden chest. She comes across lawyer Jang Shin-Yu (Rowoon) who has been suffering from a cursed disease. Hong-jo soon learns that she has the power to relieve Shin-Yu and his family from the curse and decides to help him.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy NetflixMY/Twitter)