Pop star Eric Nam drops the deets on his new single ‘House on a Hill’ and India tour

Korean-American singer, songwriter, actor, and podcast host Eric Nam took to Twitter to share news about his album and its first single House on a Hill with fans. Dubbing it the ‘most ambitious’ of his life, Eric Nam added that he was set to tour over 66 countries – including India – with the record starting 16 September. Here’s what we know so far.

From starring in numerous television shows to sparking conversations around mental health with the podcast platform Mindset – modern-day renaissance man Eric Nam has done it all. However, music has been central to his career as an artist – with numerous chart-topping singles and sold-out concerts to his name. His latest venture House on a Hill sees him contemplate success and what it brings with it. The single is a musical precedent to an all-new album which is set to drop on 8 September. This will be followed by what Eric Nam promises to be an ‘incredible tour,’ with numerous countries, on the list.

Dates for the India leg of Eric Nam’s world tour are to be announced

🚨BIG NEWS!🚨 my new single “House on a Hill” is out TODAY and we’re GOING ON TOUR in over 66 cities and more TBA.

⠀

Tickets go ON SALE THIS Friday at 10am at your city’s local time at https://t.co/RpNggV2ytf

⠀

The most ambitious album of my life deserves an incredible tour… pic.twitter.com/UFQLn3MXpy — Eric Nam (에릭남) (@ericnamofficial) June 27, 2023

The world tour will kick off on 16 September 2023 in North America, where Nam will be joined by singers Alexander Stewart and Jamie Miller. Spots included here are Dallas, Austin, Houston, Orlando, and his hometown Atlanta, amongst several others. Latin America – including São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Lima, and Mexico City – will see him in November.

Meanwhile, the months of February and March in 2024 are dedicated to Europe – Oslo, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Prague, Milan, London and more – where he will be joined by singers Alex Porat and GRACEY. In April, he will head to the Australia and New Zealand leg of the tour alongside up and coming singer-songwriter Keenan TE. In addition to this, several Asian destinations are on the travel itinerary, including Korea and India. While the details regarding the latter haven’t been announced, it is estimated to be sometime in early 2024.

This announcement comes in on the heels of the release of the title track of his upcoming album. Eric Nam calls it ‘a true delight for the senses,’ promising catchy hooks, infectious beats, and lyrics brimming with heartfelt emotions and relatable experiences. An ode to his dedication to the craft, House on a Hill has been dubbed, ‘a home for the heart and soul.’ This marks the artist’s return to releasing music after the success of There and Back Again in 2022.

Eric Nam has expressed interest in India in the past. In line with this, he collaborated with producer KSHMR and Bollywood playback singer Armaan Malik on the whimsical love track Echo, and sent social media into a tizzy by expressing an interest in performing in the country on his Twitter account, “I would love to play at Lollapalooza India.” Naturally, the official announcement of the India leg of his world tour has fans on the subcontinent excited.

Tickets go live this Friday, 30 June. Pre-sale codes will be shared on Eric Nam’s newsletter, which can be subscribed to on his official page. “Doing over 80 shows,” he noted in a video message, adding, “I hope to see you on tour very very soon. Love you guys, see you soon.”

All images: Courtesy Eric Nam