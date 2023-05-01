Your K-drama soulmate based on your zodiac sign ft. popular actresses

From an eccentric lawyer who’d skirt the authorities to ensure justice to a no-nonsense oral surgeon with a surprisingly sensitive disposition – popular Kdrama actresses have played some of the most unique, girlfriend-material characters. Here’s a look at which of them you should date, based on your zodiac sign.

Korean entertainment – with its grand romantic gestures and heartwarming dialogues – raised the bar for dating across the globe. And at the heart of it all? Strong, inspiring female characters – doctors, lawyers, art curators, journalists, actresses, historians, intelligence agents – who’d conquer the world while also being absolute girlfriend goals. That said, each of them come with their own set of quirks and lifestyle choices that are best suited to some over others. Naturally arriving at a connection that would make it to the grand, tear-jerking pre-credit wedding scene is challenging. Even if it is the stuff of day dreams. Our recommendation? Taking cues from the cosmos. After all, considering how our astrological signs point to our most dominant traits, they might just help point to the happily ever after we’re all chasing. Here’s a look at a few female Kdrama characters – played by popular actresses – who’d be your soulmate, zodiac edition.

An astrological guide to your Kdrama soulmate ft. popular actresses

Aries: Hong Cha-Young (Jeon Yeo Bin), Vincenzo

Aries is known to be bold and adventurous. Those born under this sign have an unmissable competitive spirit, seeking out partners who can keep up with them. The sharp-tongued, eccentric, and brilliant Hong Cha-Young from Vincenzo is a perfect match. The spunky, high-flyer lawyer isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty to get ahead. She has a quirky sense of humour and unmissable charm – which the banter-loving sign would be thrilled by. Not to mention, she’s as loyal as they come, a quality this sign is known to both share and appreciate. This would make for an extroverted, fun-loving, wild pair.

Taurus: Shin Ha-Ri (Kim Se-Jeong), The Business Proposal

Taurus is known to be tenacious and grounded. Those born under this sign seek stability and comfort over all else. As such their ideal match would have to offer both. The down-to-earth and dedicated Shin Ha-Ri from The Business Proposal – a food researcher – would appeal to this sign. Loyal to a fault, she always shows up for her best friend – whether to trash a bad blind date or drink away a bad day. Her passion for her career, intelligence, and emotional depth make her a keeper. Not to mention, her unchanging feelings for a long-time crush prove that she’s in it for the long haul – a quality Taurus shares. Not to mention, she’s an excellent cook. And this sign is known to be drawn to materialistic things, particularly food. This would make for a hardworking pair that would gladly clock in extra hours at work and support each other’s ambition.

Gemini: Sung Deok-Mi (Park Min-Young), Her Private Life

Geminis are known to be charming, social, and free-spirited. Those born under this sign enjoy intellectually stimulating conversations and seek partners who’d keep them on their toes. Sung Deok-Mi from the Kdrama Her Private Life – played by actress Park Min-Young – fits the bill. For one, she mirrors this air sign’s duality – working as an art curator by day while moonlighting as an ardent fan of a K-pop idol. She’s spontaneous, competent, intelligent, and vivacious – capable of discussing classical art one second and pop music the next. This is music to a Gemini’s ears. She embraces who she is and is quite free spirited, individualistic, and affable – something this independent zodiac sign would appreciate. Besides, she’d ensure the two never have a dull moment together. This is a pair that would go undercover together to get that perfect paparazzi shot.

Cancer: Yoon Hye-Jin (Shin Min-A), Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Cancers are known to be nurturing and emotional. Those born under this sign seek security and comfort, especially in intimate relationships. Yoon Hye-Jin from Hometown Cha Cha – a dentist and oral surgeon – would have them swooning. At the outset, she comes off as cold and distant. However, as time passes she opens up, revealing a vulnerable, sensitive nature. A Cancer – known to have a hard exterior and soft underbelly – would both relate and be drawn to this quality. Hye-Jin helps the male lead open up to her like he’s never been able to before, is steady, supportive, affectionate, and funny. She also makes an effort to get close to and look after his loved ones and isn’t afraid to make sacrifices for her partner. If that doesn’t spell keeper, we don’t know what does. That aside, the water sign would admire her drive.

Leo: Yoon Se-Ri (Son Ye-Jin), Crash Landing on You

Leos are known to be generous and charming. Those born under this sign appreciate spontaneity, elegance, and a sense of adventure. Their perfect match would have to embody all of these qualities. Enter Yoon Se-Ri from Crash Landing On You. The heiress – who has a stellar social standing – thinks on her feet, navigating dangerous situations with an admirable composure. She’s got the finest taste in fashion and beauty and is no stranger to hard work, having built her empire without her family’s help from the ground up. Vivacious, charming, and loyal to a fault – she’s quite the romantic, willing to give up her life and career for her loved one. These are qualities that would have this fire sign weak in the knees. Not to mention, she’s bold and ambitious, capable of making a business deal in the blink of an eye – much like Leos.

Virgo: Kang Mo-Yeon (Song Hye-Kyo), Descendants Of The Sun

Virgos are known to be practical, humble, and industrious. Those born under this sign seek partners who are steady, grounded, and share their work ethic. Kang Mo-Yeon from the Kdrama Descendants Of The Sun – played by actress Song Hye-Kyo – is their perfect match. The doctor and surgeon is a hustler, spending hours in the hospital and going above and beyond voluntarily. She’s passionate about her profession, sticking to an honour code and proving herself to be competent time and again. That aside, she’s dependable, forthcoming, loyal, intelligent, and steady – qualities that this earth sign would be drawn to. She is also independent and has a sarcastic, rather unique sense of humour – much like this sign. This pair would have a resilience and a certain dedication to each other that would weather any storm.

Libra: Go Hae-Ri (Bae Suzy), Vagabond

Libras are known to be affable and charming. Those born under this sign have a strong sense of justice and equality, seeking balance in every aspect of their lives. They would be drawn to the bold yet sensitive South Korean National Intelligence Service agent Go Hae-Ri from Vagabond. She’s courageous, empathetic, observant, and intelligent. She’s all about fair play, has her head firmly on her shoulders, and isn’t afraid of putting her life at risk for justice to be served. She’s also well-liked at work. These are qualities this air sign truly appreciates. She’s honest and quite open-minded. That aside, her outfits are always on point, even when she’s just fought off a group of terrorists – which this beauty-appreciating sign would be floored by. That aside, she’s independent and wouldn’t impose her needs on her partner – which this free-spirited sign needs. This is a duo that would seek new adventures together constantly.

Scorpio: Ko Mun-Yeong (Seo Ye-Ji), It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

Scorpios are known to be passionate and honest. Those born under this sign are perceptive and sensitive, seeking a certain emotional depth and boldness in their partners. They’d be drawn to Ko Mun-Yeong, the antisocial fantasy-fiction writer from the Kdrama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, played by actress Seo Ye-Ji. She’s sensual, loyal to a fault, and fierce when it comes to protecting those she cares for, qualities this water sign shares. Eccentric and sharp-tongued, she struggles with loneliness and a traumatic past, with a complex personality. Scorpio appreciate vulnerability and aren’t afraid of things getting messy. As such they’d gladly navigate her many moods while appreciating her intelligence and warmth. If there ever was a power couple one mustn’t cross, it’s this one.

Sagittarius: Cheon Song Yi (Jun Ji-Hyun), My Love From The Star

Sagittarius is known to be forthcoming and free-spirited. Those born under this sign seek partners who are willing to explore the world with them and are often drawn to little quirks. They’d find themselves intrigued by charming celebrity Cheon Song-Yi – one of Korea’s top actresses – from the Kdrama My Love From The Star. She’s quite the wild card. As extroverted as they come, she’s refreshingly honest, bold, bubbly, and hilarious – ensuring the fire sign never has a dull moment. Despite having gone through several hardships, she’s quite the optimist – much like a Sagittarius. Her vulnerability will also tug at this sign’s sensitivity and empathy. Additionally, she isn’t afraid to go after what she wants, making this pair quite a fast-moving, fun-loving one.

Capricorn: Seo Dal-Mi (Bae Suzy), Start Up

Capricorns are known to be steady and wise. Those born under this sign are hustlers, seeking partners who’d mirror and fuel their ambition. They’d find a kindred spirit in Start Up’s Seo Dal-Mi who dreams of becoming Korea’s Steve Jobs. Hailing from a humble background, she’s seen her fair share of struggle and is not one to shy away from pulling an all-nighter or two to ensure success. She’s got talent and a certain sturdy resolve that would have this earth sign weak in the knees. That aside, she’s always dressed to impress and is grounded, sensitive, and supportive in romantic equations – just like a Capricorn. That aside, she’s quoted in the show saying, “My stake is in you,” to her partner – something this sign would be touched by. This is a couple that would slowly rise up the ranks to conquer the world.

Aquarius: Goo Hae-Ryung (Shin Se-Kyung), Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung

Aquarius is known to be progressive and innovative. Those born under this sign march to the beat of their own drum and are quite revolutionary. They seek out partners who’d gladly challenge the status quo with them. Enter, Goo Hae-Ryung from Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung. As an unmarried 26-year-old woman in 19th century Joseon who reads, writes, and has a job in the Royal Palace as a historian – she’s seen as rebellious. She chooses her own destiny and pushes for reform and gender equality. That, along with her awkward disposition, independence, and spontaneity would have an Aquarius weak in the knees. Her intelligence would ensure they have the most engaging conversations. She’s also adaptable, much like this air sign. This pair would rewrite history together.

Pisces: Chae Young Shin (Park Min-Young), Healer

Pisces is known to be compassionate and romantic. Those born under this sign seek partners who are just as kind and comforting as them. Rookie journalist Chae Young-Shin from Healer will have them daydreaming about their wedding day right at the outset. She’s sensitive, intelligent, and quick witted. Her empathy comes through when she talks a depressed celebrity against going through with suicide and protects her timid intern from thugs despite being terrified herself. Not to mention, she nurses the lead character – and her romantic interest – back to good health and is comforting and cheery, despite him trying to push her away. She’s also loyal to a fault, willing to move mountains for the people she cares for. If that doesn’t fill a Pisces with warm fuzzies, we don’t know what will.

