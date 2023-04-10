K-drama oppas you should date based on your zodiac sign ft. popular male actors

As the adage goes, there are no guarantees when it comes to the matters of the heart. Especially when they involve a fictional character with good looks and a complex backstory. That said, the cosmos can point to a connection that might last well past the end credits. In the sea of male Kdrama characters played by popular actors, here’s a look at whom you should date, the zodiac edition.

Besides establishing an appetite for jajangmyeon and finger hearts, the Hallyu wave has given the world a set of the most boyfriend-material characters to swoon over. We’re talking about charming small town chiefs who’d painstakingly restore a damaged shoe for a special someone and hotshot CEOs who’d buy out entire amusement parks just for a date. These walking green-flag leads have raised the bar for dating for an entire generation of viewers. Naturally, they’ve inspired fan fictions and dominated the day dreams of many.

That said, each comes with their own set of characteristics – best suited to some over others. And while we’re on this fantastical train of imagining a future with them, we can’t help but wonder which are the best suited for a happily ever after. A great bet? Taking cues from the stars. Considering our astrological signs point to our most dominant traits, they could help us point to the perfect match. Here’s a look at a few male Kdrama characters – played by popular actors – who are best suited to your zodiac sign.

Check out our complete list of K-dramas to watch!

Your Kdrama soulmate based on your zodiac sign ft. popular male actors

Aries: Yoo Shi Jin (Song Joong-Ki), Descendants Of The Sun

The adventurous and vivacious Aries seeks out partners that are spontaneous and bold. South Korean Special Forces Captain Yoo Shi Jin from Descendants Of The Sun checks all of those boxes (and more). Not only is he confident, brave, and a go-getter – as evidenced by the way he leads his team and puts himself in difficult situations to save the lives of comrades or innocent civilians – but also fiercely loyal. Not to mention, he’s quite funny and flirtatious – which this banter-loving fire sign would enjoy. That aside, considering his profession requires him to be away for long periods of time – he’d give his partner a lot of space, something the fiercely independent and individualistic Aries needs. Besides, his fun-loving nature would make him the perfect plus one to a party – where you’d often find this zodiac sign. This would make for a passionate, extroverted pair.

Taurus: Cha Eun-Ho (Lee Jong Suk), Romance Is A Bonus Book

The most grounded sign of the zodiac, Taurus seeks stability over all. Ruled by Venus – the planet of love, beauty, and money – those born under this sign would pair well with someone who is fashionable as well as financially and emotionally sound. Cha Eun-Ho from Romance Is A Bonus Book – a compassionate, kind writer – would appeal to them. The youngest editor-in-chief of a publishing company, he’s quite successful. His wardrobe features vibrant shades, turtlenecks, tailored jackets – making him look suave even when he’s lounging at home. That aside, his unchanging feelings for the protagonist, nurturing quality, and genuine heart make him a keeper – someone worth introducing the parents to. Besides, he’s in it for the long haul, just like this earth sign.

Gemini: Hong Doo-Sik (Kim Seon-Ho), Hometown Cha Cha Cha

The charmers of the zodiac, Geminis seek out partners who can keep them on their toes and allow them to be independent. A few qualities on their checklist? Flexibility, intelligence, and creativity. The modern-day Renaissance man Hong Doo-Sik from Hometown Cha Cha Cha would perfectly complement their free-spirited nature. Having graduated from the prestigious Seoul National University, he’s witty, learned, and able to lead a conversation. This would appeal to this air sign, which needs mental stimulation to keep from being bored. Doo-Sik is proficient in a host of skills and is adaptable. Constantly lending a helping hand to his fellow villagers, he’s quite social and well-liked, just like this air sign. This duo would never run out of things to experience and talk about.

Cancer: Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin), Crash Landing On You

The nurturers of the zodiac, Cancers need a partner who makes them feel at home. Those born under this sign seek security and sensitivity, especially in intimate spaces. The character of North Korean Army Captain Ri Jeong-Hyok -played by actor Hyun Bin – from the Kdrama Crash Landing On You brings a rare male green-flag energy to the table. Although rough around the edges, he’s quite the sensitive, protective, attentive man – unafraid to make difficult sacrifices and perceptive to his partner’s needs. He has a quiet but commanding disposition, is homely, traditional, and emotional. He painstakingly records notes for the protagonist on a phone, stocks up her refrigerator with healthy food she wouldn’t buy for herself, and stays by her side through thick and thin. If that doesn’t make this water sign weak in the knees, we don’t know what will.

Leo: Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung-Sik), Strong Girl Bong Soon

Ambitious and bold – Leos look for partners who’d support their goals. Those born under this sign are traditionalists – appreciating chivalry, romance, and five-year plans. They seek position and power as well. All this, while maintaining a certain spontaneity and sense of adventure. They’d find themselves drawn to the eccentricity and flamboyance of Ahn Min Hyuk from Strong Girl Bong Soon. The suave CEO has a stellar social standing, is financially sound, and quite forthcoming about his opinions. Intelligent and fun, he’s up for most anything and has a killer sense of humour, just like this fire sign. Although he enjoys attention, he isn’t afraid to give up the spotlight to his partner. He’s also attentive and generous when it comes to the needs and wants of his partner, and is quite romantic. Not to mention, he could charm the socks off any person at a networking gig – all qualities a Leo would be floored by.

Virgo: Noh Ji Wook (Ji Chang-Wook), Suspicious Partner

The perfectionist of the zodiac, Virgos seek partners who share their stellar work ethic and practicality. Those born under this sign have an underrated sarcastic sense of humour, foster long-term relationships, and are self-sufficient. They’d find a kindred spirit in Noh Ji-Wook from Suspicious Partner. The prosecutor is not above pulling an all-nighter (or two) to get to the bottom of a case and has a sharp eye for detail. Loyal to a fault and independent (he cooks, cleans, looks after a house he owns) – he holds himself to very high standards. Although he’s sensitive, he lets his head make the decisions in crucial moments. This earth sign would be drawn to all of the above-stated qualities, quickly building a strong partnership with him. Besides, he’s slow to open up – something only a patient Virgo would be happy to wait for.

Libra: Ryan Gold (Kim Jae-Wook), Her Private Life

As classy as they come, Libras are drawn to those who are just as social and well put-together as them. Those born under this sign seek harmony in all their relationships, enjoy mentally stimulating conversations, and need plenty of space to explore their own interests. Art director Ryan Gold from the Kdrama Her Private Life – played by popular male actor Kim Jae-Wook – with his sharp dressing sense and quick wit – would make their heart flutter. He’s well-travelled, creative, efficient, balanced, and adaptable. He allows his partner to be herself, doesn’t impose his needs on her, and makes an effort to befriend her friends and family. This is music to the free-spirited air sign which enjoys spending time with people and seeks new adventures constantly.

Scorpio: Vincenzo (Song Joong-Ki), Vincenzo

The straight shooters of the zodiac, Scorpios seek honesty and emotional depth in their partners. Those born under this sign are perceptive and protective. They’re also deeply committed, expecting the same from their other halves. And there’s nobody more loyal than a man who’s been in the mafia. Vincenzo is a complex character. He’s dedicated to the people closest to him and would kill or be killed for them. He’s brave, intelligent, and has a sharp eye for details. He also has plenty of skeletons in his closet and is prone to jealousy – something this water sign wouldn’t be fazed by. And while he does seem rough around the edges, he proves himself to be sensitive, emotionally intelligent, and attentive several times through the course of the show. If there’s a pair one shouldn’t cross, it’s this one.

Sagittarius: Park Jae-Won (Ji Chang Wook), Lovestruck In The City

The wild card of the zodiac, Sagittarius is known to be forthcoming, adventurous, and open minded. Those born under this sign are not ones to be tied down and seek partners who’d enjoy exploring the world with them. They’d also enjoy learning from their significant others and are quite romantic once smitten. They’d find themselves googly-eyed for free-spirited architect Park Jae-Won from Lovestruck In The City. A hopeless romantic – his idea of a vacation is living out of a van, surfing, and walking through small streets and collecting unique things. Everyday is exciting and he’s not afraid of moving quickly – both things this fire sign is known for and drawn to. That aside, he’s honest and an optimist, much like Sagittarius. If there’s one pair that’s likely to quit their jobs to travel the world on a whim, it’s this one.

Capricorn: Lee Young-Joon (Park Seo-Joon), What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim

The hustler of the zodiac, Capricorns seek partners who would either mirror or support their ever-growing ambition. Those born under this sign are practical, independent, thoughtful, honest, and steady. Money is an important subject for them – with many being drawn to the finer things in life. They’d be impressed by the grit, intelligence, and drive of Lee Young-Joon from What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim. Although a bit self-indulgent at first, Young Joon proves to be quite the loyal, determined partner. He’s generous, spending on extravagant dates and spoiling his loved one rotten. He’s suave, can command a conference room with just a look, and is in it for the long haul. He makes an effort to win the approval of his partner’s loved ones, is always hungry to succeed, and quite romantic, despite being practical. Besides, only a Capricorn could help bring that undeniable ego down a notch. This is a power couple if we ever saw one.

Aquarius: Noh GoJin (Kim Jae-Wook), Crazy Love

Progressive and intelligent, Aquarius is known to be highly individualistic. Those born under this sign are naturally a tad detached and quirky and seek like-minded people who have interesting things to say. They also have a unique sense of humour – which is why they’d be intrigued by Math Institute CEO Noh GoJin – played by popular male actor Kim Jae-Wook – from the Kdrama Crazy Love. From wild takes on most things to out-of-the-box personality traits – the man has it all. A straight shooter, he sees the world in mathematical terms. He’s also intelligent with a high IQ, possessing an ability to discuss subjects of all kinds – music to this air sign’s ears. He’s whimsical, adaptable, and humorous and gives his all when in love – much like an Aquarius. This pair would have the most unique, engaging dates.

Pisces: Lee Gon (Lee Min-Ho), The King: Eternal Monarch

The sensitive dreamers of the zodiac, Pisces desires a fairytale romance. Those born under this sign are drawn to kindness and compassion, seeking partners who would invest in and prioritise them. They deserve the dreamy, royal treatment that Lee Gon from The King: Eternal Monarch promises his partner. He’s sincere, loyal, and protective, dedicating himself to protecting the one he loves. This leads him to travel through multiple parallel universes. He’s unafraid to proclaim his love and would make mountains move to stay close to “his queen.” If that doesn’t warm the heart of a Pisces, we don’t know what will.

Which of the above-mentioned male Kdrama actors do you think did the most justice to their dreamy characters?

All images: Courtesy IMDB