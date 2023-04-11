LSA Exclusive: ‘Kill Boksoon’ star Jeon Do-yeon talks about the challenges of her first action role

With more than three decades in the entertainment industry, you would think that Jeon Do-yeon has done all the roles she can possibly do! But with Kill Boksoon, Netflix’s first South Korean original film offering from the year, Jeon Do-yeon welcomes a new chapter in her career. This time, she takes on her first role in an action film.

Jeon Do-yeon is a household name in South Korea, often cited as a role model for young actresses and for good reasons. Unlike her peers, she’s not afraid to take on bold roles. Throughout her career, she has had a streak of blockbusters, arthouse films, and TV dramas. She received the Best Actress award at the 60th Cannes Film Festival for performing in Secret Sunshine (2007). She became the first Korean actress to win the title.

Most recently, the decorated actress was in another series that aired on Netflix, Crash Course in Romance, where she played a single mother. Showcasing her versatility and acting chops, she takes on a different role for Kill Boksoon—that of a mother and a skilled assassin. The film premiered at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival before its release on Netflix.

While in Seoul for the film’s media day, Lifestyle Asia had the chance to do a roundtable discussion with Jeon Do-yeon to talk about her character.

You take on the role of an assassin and a mother at the same time. Which do you think is easier – raising a child and doing your job?

Nothing comes easy, for sure. But I do think that work is somewhat easier than raising a child. I have more control over my work, but when it comes to raising my child there are things that are beyond my reach. There are things I have no choice but to accept. That’s why I think work is easier.

How different is Bok-soon compared to the other characters you’ve played in the past?

When I first started to prepare for the role of Bok-soon, I thought it wouldn’t be that hard since I have a lot of similarities with her. We are both mothers who have jobs. The only difference was the nature of our work. I felt somewhat comfortable immersing myself in my character. I guess the hard part was filming the action scenes.

Since this movie is not just about action, but contains the story of a mother, and even romance, I had to find the right balance. I talked a lot about finding that balance with Director Byun. I think my past roles as a mother were closer to an ideal mother. This time, Bok-soon is a realistic mother, based on my own experiences as a mother.

How long did you prepare for the action scenes?

The training took about four months. Personally, I didn’t want to use a stunt double. I wanted to do all of the action scenes myself, but it was physically not feasible. I don’t know if this is the right word, but as my character had to compromise on some parts, I had to compromise too. I thought that was the best way to show the best version of my character on screen. I had lengthy conversations with the director about making those kinds of decisions. I kept asking the director for more time for me to practice and train for scenes that I really wanted to shoot myself.

Gil Bok-soon uses a lot of different weapons in the film. Which one did you find hardest to use?

Each action scene was difficult, but the biggest burden to me was using the sword. It’s very long and hard to fathom how far it’ll reach, so I was really scared to hurt someone. It was the most threatening weapon to work with.

Your wardrobe is very colourful in the film, compared to the stereotypical clothing that assassins wear. What did you think of your overall look?

In the movie, each character is given a different colour. Gil Bok-soon has red. Though the story is about a killer, it’s hard to say that the movie is all dark. Her story also showcases her relationship with her daughter, so there’s melodrama, too. I wanted to show her various sides with different colours. The most memorable suit was the red one, of course.

Through the colour red, she lives a very complicated life. She’s an assassin, and she’s a mom. So, I thought, what would it be like to wear clothes that show different hues of red depending on where she is. We gave a lot of thought to what kind of textures Bok-soon should wear. It wasn’t difficult. I really enjoyed thinking about what colours to dress Bok-soon in.

Do you see yourself doing more action films in the future?

After I wrapped Kill Boksoon, I thought, “I’m never doing action again.” I don’t know if I’ll change my mind later, but I did think that that was enough action for me. (laughs)

Kill Boksoon is now showing, exclusively on Netflix.