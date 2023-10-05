Konami is releasing a ‘Dance Dance Revolution’ mini console

The cult-classic arcade game Dance Dance Revolution is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and Konami is bringing DDR back to life with the help of Zuiki.

Together, the two are creating a 1:5 scale version of the arcade game in the form of a mini-console version. While you can hook up Konami’s official Dance Revolution Controller to play the game how it was intended to be played, the miniature dance pads that come with the mini console are to be controlled using your fingers.

The game will come loaded with three titles from the franchise: Dance Dance Revolution, Dance Dance Revolution 2nd Mix, and Dance Dance Revolution 3rd Mix. The entire build is incredibly detailed and even has the railings like the full-sized version. For those looking to use it as decoration, the unit has a mini screen that you can casually play on, but if you want to go for the full experience with the floor pad, you can hook it up to your TV as well.

For those interested the Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini console will be made available on Kibidango for ¥43,780 JPY (~$2,300HKD) via crowdfunding starting October 10. Check out Zuiki’s full teaser video highlighting the proposed mini DDR console below.