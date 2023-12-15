The house from the Netflix movie ‘Leave the World Behind’ is real

There’s no better place to get away from people or hunker down for the apocalypse than the house from the Netflix movie Leave the World Behind.

The story of the brand new Netflix thriller Leave the World Behind is one that is highly plausible and therefore bone-chilling. We laugh about the notion of freaking out because there’s no wifi, but what happens when everything stops working and the world just comes to a standstill? It’s frightening, but something that could alleviate that fear just a tiny bit is being in a big beautiful house, which is exactly what the two families in Leave the World Behind have—and the house is actually a real property.

Welcome to the Open Corner House, the home featured in Netflix’s ‘Leave the World Behind’

Dubbed the Open Corner House, the property was originally a farmhouse. After a fire destroyed the original French-style house, it was redesigned and completed in 2019. It measures 5,200 square feet and was designed by architect John Patrick Winberry. It’s an aesthetically pleasing house, but there’s also more to its design than meets the eye.

According to The Up Studio, the firm that had a hand in designing the home, the Open Corner House’s primary spaces will be able to enjoy lots of natural light in whatever season thanks to the way it was built. The same spaces also have great views thanks to the building’s architecture.

Netflix signed on The Up Studio to make sure the soundstage replica was accurate to the real-life house according to Architectural Digest. The one thing that was added specifically for the movie is the in-law suite in the basement, which the real-life property doesn’t have.

As beautiful and as elegant as the Open Corner House is, it’s unfortunately not for sale at the moment. We’ll just have to settle at admiring it from pictures and as we watch the movie… that is, when you’re not occupied by trying to figure out what exactly is going on.