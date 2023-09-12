LeBron James is reportedly recruiting fellow stars for 2024 Olympics

Congratulations are in order as Germany manages to stay undefeated at the FIBA World Cup, securing its first-ever World Cup gold medal. Team USA, on the other hand, went without a medal at FIBA for the first time since 2019, finishing fourth after losing to Canada in overtime.

For some, the shift in standings is a sign that times are changing — that basketball has become a truly global game with talent no longer centralised in the USA. However, it’s important to note that while other teams were led by veterans, the TEAM USA roster for this year’s FIBA tournament had just three current All-Stars and no-one with past experience in the global games. With Olympic rings on the line, next year’s USAB team is expected to look drastically different.

According to The Athletic, multiple league sources are reporting that LeBron James is recruiting fellow players for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Players he’s reportedly spoken to are Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green. Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, De’Aaron Fox , and Kyrie Irving have also expressed an interest in joining the squad.

The last time LeBron James played for Team USA was in 2012. Turning 39 this December, it should be safe to say this will be his final run for Olympic Gold. Stay tuned for more details to emerge in the coming months.

(Image Credit: Jennifer Pottheiser/Getty Images)