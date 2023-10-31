Lee Min-ho stars in JW Marriot’s “Stay in the Moment” campaign film

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho stars in a new K-Drama-inspired video as part of JW Marriot‘s new “Stay in the Moment” Asia-Pacific campaign. The actor made an appearance at JW Marriot Seoul for the launch where he appeared for a Q&A session and greeted fans.

“We are delighted to have Lee Minho, playing the lead character in our ‘Stay in the Moment’ campaign video. He embodies the sophisticated luxury traveler seeking deeper meanings and reconnections through well-being and mindfulness,” said Jennie Toh, Vice President Luxury Brand Marketing, Brand Management and Communications, Marriott International Greater China. “In a world of constant multitasking and digital overload, we yearn to pause, take a breath and focus on what matters the most.”

The campaign seeks to capture the essence of the luxury hotel brand, inviting guests to embrace fleeting yet profoundly meaningful moments in life. Shot at JW Marriot’s locations in Seoul and Jeju, the 4-minute video underscores the beauty of human connections with an emphasis on self-discovery and strong familial bonds forged during defining moments.

“I personally appreciate and align with the JW Marriott brand’s seamless attention to people, nature and culture,” said Lee Minho, South Korean actor. “The ‘Stay in the Moment’philosophy by JW Marriott inspires me as an actor as well. Embracing the present moment and cherishing special memories not only provides a comforting rest but also acts as a catalyst for personal growth. Additionally, it sparks my imagination and allows me to breathe life into the characters I resonate, infusing them with more vibrancy than the script merely outlined.”

Inspired by the principles of mindfulness, JW Marriot hotels around the world have curated a number of holistic experiences. The “Stay in the Moment” packages offer guests the chance to wonder, relax, create, and connect with those who give their lives true meaning. Programs include JW Garden, immersing guests in lush greenery and serene nooks, Family by JW, offering experiences that appeal to every generation, Spa by JW, and Savor by JW in-room dining options focusing on the pleasures of healthy eating.

Take a look at the “Stay in the Moment” video starring Lee Minho below.

Photos: JW Marriot/Aaron Chow