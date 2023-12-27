‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in apparent suicide

facebook
27 Dec 2023 01:04 PM

Johanna Muliani

48-year-old Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun has been found dead in an apparent suicide. His death comes amidst an ongoing trial regarding his suspected drug use.

A man was found unconscious in a car at a park located in central Seoul at 10.30 a.m. today with a charcoal briquette next to him. He was pronounced dead and could not be revived. The man was later identified as Lee Sun-kyun following a report from his wife, actress Jeon Hye-jin, that the actor left their home, leaving behind what appears to be a suicide note.

Lee Sun-kyun had been on trial for suspected drug use since October. A hostess told the police that he used drugs at her home multiple times, which he vehemently denied. While he admitted to having inhaled a substance through his nose with a straw, he said he did not know they were illicit drugs and thought they were sleeping pills. He had gone through two drug tests and a lie detector test, all of which turned out negative or inconclusive. Still, the case had damaged his reputation and caused him to drop out of the upcoming TV series, No Way Out.

The actor was best known for his role in the award-winning movie Parasite as Park Dong-ik, the rich patriarch of the Park family. He was also famous for his roles in Helpless, All About My Wife, and A Hard Day.

(Images: Barry Brecheisen via Getty Images)

