From Tony Leung to Ji Chang Wook: These are the winners at the 16th Asian Film Awards

It’s never been a more exciting time for Asian cinema. If Michelle Yeoh’s and Ke Huy Quan’s Oscar wins signified a watershed in the history of motion pictures, then the 16th Asian Film Awards, which preceded the Academy Awards by one night, offered a compelling glimpse into what else we have in store for the world.

Actors, directors and producers from South Korea, Japan and around the region descended upon the Hong Kong Palace Museum on March 12 to collect prizes in recognition for their contribution and success in cinema. Japanese drama film Drive My Car won in three categories including Best Film, Best Editing and Best Original Music, while the award for Best Director went to renowned Kore-eda Hirokazu for the South Korean film Broker.

Hong Kong’s own Tony Leung won his second AFA Best Actor prize for Where the Wind Blows and Tang Wei was awarded Best Actress for her performance in Decision to Leave, which co-star Park Hae-il accepted on her behalf. The Asian Film Awards also honoured Sammo Hung as this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Abe Hiroshi was presented with the Excellence in Asian Cinema award, and Ji Chang-wook won the AFA Next Generation Award.

As the host city, Hong Kong didn’t do badly either, with five wins in total. In addition to Tony Leung’s Best Actor award, Mak Pui Tung won Best Newcomer for The Sparring Partner, Anita won Best Sound and Best Costume Design, and Warriors of Future won Best Visual Effects. Hollywood, watch out.

Scroll on for the full list of winners at the 16th Asian Film Awards…

Tony Leung picks up his prize for Asian Film Contribution at the 16th Asian Film Awards

Best Film: Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Director: Kore-eda Hirokazu, Broker (South Korea)

Best Actor: Tony Leung, Where the Wind Blows (Hong Kong)

Best Actress: Tang Wei, Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best Supporting Actor: Miyazawa Hio, Egoist (Japan)

Best Supporting Actress: Kim So-jin, Emergency Declaration (South Korea)

Best New Director: Jigme Trinley, One and Four (Mainland China)

Best Newcomer: Mak Pui Tung, The Sparring Partner (Hong Kong)

Best Screenplay: Chung Seo-kyung, Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best Editing: Yamazaki Azusa, Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Cinematography: LV Songye, One and Four (Mainland China)

Best Original Music: Ishibashi Eiko, Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Costume Design: Dora Ng, Karen Yip, Anita (Hong Kong)

Best Production Design: Ryu Seong-hie, Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best Visual Effects: Chas Chau, Leung Wai Kit, Kwok Tai, Law May, Warriors of Future (Hong Kong)

Best Sound: Tu Duu-Chih, Wu Shu-Yao, Anita (Hong Kong)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sammo Hung

Asian Film Contribution Award: Tony Leung

Excellence in Asian Cinema Award: Abe Hiroshi

AFA Next Generation Award: Ji Chang-wook

