‘Love is Blind’ reunion delay: The best Twitter reactions and memes
18 Apr 2023 02:50 PM

‘Love is Blind’ reunion delay: The best Twitter reactions and memes

Lifestyle Asia

The highly anticipated Love is Blind reunion was delayed this weekend, and then was completely unavailable on Netflix. Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about it. Here are the best Twitter reactions and memes about the Love is Blind Season 4 reunion delay. 

The Love is Blind Season 4 reunion was off to a rocky start, as the reunion was set to take place live on Netflix this weekend. However, after a long delay, and Netflix likely even crashing due to the huge viewership, the streaming platform was in hot water with netizens from around the globe. 

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Netflix]

love is blind reunion delay netflix memes
Image Credit: Netflix

About the Love is Blind reunion

For context, Love is Blind is a reality dating show wherein contestants chat and “fall in love” without ever seeing each other. Over the course of a few weeks, they get to know each other in the “pods,” or small cabins separated by a wall so they cannot interact physically. Once things get serious, contestants have to propose (yes, like actual marriage) to their chosen ones, and then can finally lay eyes on each other for the first time. The latter half of the show then follows the couples on their journey to the big day, with the final episodes broadcasting the wedding. Will they really say “I do”? That’s the premise. 

In the past, Love is Blind reunions have been very popular. Viewers get to see how the contestants have grown (or grown apart) and hash out smaller details that were shown (or not shown) in the series. Who had beef with whom? Who still has beef with whom? Who moved on? Who didn’t?

The Love is Blind reunion is always highly anticipated, and the season 4 reunion on 16 April this year was no different. Except, it was very, very different. Firstly, it was going to be a livestream, and secondly it didn’t really happen at all. Here are the Love is Blind reunion delay memes to walk you through it. 

The best Love is Blind reunion delay memes and Twitter reactions

The let-down was real

Hello?

Many of us got creative.

This could be a show of its own.

Imagine working at Netflix right now.

This always works, you know.

The plot twist!

Shots fired.

She would’ve known what to do.

Honestly, the Twittersphere and meme world had a blast. Thanks, Netflix!

