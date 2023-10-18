‘Love is Blind’ Season 5 reunion: best reactions from Twitter (or X)

facebook
Entertainment
18 Oct 2023 01:25 PM

Vichayuth Chantan
Writer, Bangkok

Season five of Netflix reality series Love is Blind is out, and the reunion was utter chaos as we anticipated. Let’s see the best reactions from Twitter (or X).

Is love blind? This Netflix show seems to think so. It’s another dating show where single men and women introduce themselves in attempt to look for love. But Love is Blind does this with a twist: the bachelors and bachelorettes are strictly to interact with each other through speakers and stay in their “pods.” So, they can find love and even get engaged before knowing they look like.

It’s a show full of drama, romance, a whole lot of red flags, and we’re eating all of that up. With its fifth season released, we initially thought that this season would be a dumpster fire, as the cast is brimming with mental instability and seemingly no redeeming qualities. As we finished the whole season, that is still the case. Also that reunion was a step up from last season, but still a major mess.

Oh, and the social media intern legit posted this screenshot and we want you to see it too:

Image credit: loveisblindnetflix/Instagram

Of course, we rushed to social media to see if other people had the same thoughts as we did. Here are some reactions to Love is Blind season 5 we found.

[Hero and featured image credit: Netflix Tudum]

Honorable mention to Shelby

The blatant disrespect, and we live for it

RuPaul greeting the contestants:

Oh they fully cannot stand her

And boy, were we bamboozled

Zak and Bliss are also up there. Both couples are IT.

Honestly, Taylor deserved better smh

What are those pants homie

And that’s on period. She looks gorgeous.

They really said let them have their peace

Entertainment Netflix twitter reactions love is blind
A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
