The complicated love lives of the ‘Selling Sunset’ cast: Who’s dated who, on-screen couples, and more

Selling Sunset is back, and along with the million-dollar listings, comes the million-dollar drama. In its seventh season, the show takes us on a rollercoaster ride through the love lives and relationships of the Selling Sunset cast. While some couples, like Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet, have weathered the show’s ups and downs since season 1, other pairings have come and gone faster than hot properties in LA.

In previous seasons, viewers got a front-row seat to Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s romance, which tragically ended prior to filming season 6 in 2021. Chrishell, however, took the plunge with Australian musician G-Flip, and by May 2023, they were walking down the aisle. Jason, on the other hand, seemed to have moved on with German model Marie-Lou Nurk, who’s now a part of season 7. But, as this new season unfolds, we witness fresh drama on the relationship front, with Marie-Lou alleging that Jason may still harbour lingering feelings for Chrishell. What is reality TV if not the perfect premise for a confrontation?

As another season of high-end real estate and personal entanglements keeps us hooked, Selling Sunset continues to prove that, in the world of luxury property, love is just as elusive as the perfect listing.

Looking at the relationships and love lives of the Selling Sunset cast

1. Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet

Through the show’s seven seasons, the one couple that has stayed rock solid is Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet. Despite their 12-year age gap, the French model fell quickly in love as Mary showed him potential houses in LA. “Romain flew out to look at some homes in the area and I was his agent!” she revealed to Women’s Health in August 2020. “We hit it off from there. His modelling agency encouraged him to relocate because of all the bookings in the LA area.”

The couple secretly tied the knot in a civil union ceremony back in March 2018, just months before the Netflix cameras started rolling. While fans got to witness their proposal and lavish wedding on screen, the couple had already made their commitment official. “They chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term,” the rep told Us Magazine at the time. “In their minds, they weren’t properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show.”

With their marriage behind them, Mary and Romain have always been open about family planning. “We are getting ready to freeze our embryos,” the South Dakota native revealed in March 2022. “I feel like I’ve said this for about the past two years and, and I just keep procrastinating. I’m not really sure. I’m still up in the air if I want to have another baby or not, but I know that I don’t want him to lose out on that opportunity. So we are gonna freeze the embryos. … Maybe within a couple years I’ll be ready.”

In the seventh season, the 43-year-old reveals she’s pregnant, following a trip with Romain to Bali. However, it is later disclosed that she suffered a miscarriage. Opening up to People, Mary described the traumatic experience as an “emotional” and “physical” loss that completely caught her by surprise.

2. Christine Quinn and Christian Richard

Christine Quinn, the show’s resident baddie, left everyone in shock as she kicked off season 2 with the bombshell announcement of her engagement to Christian Richard (née Dumontet). Fast forward three seasons and the once-villainess of the real estate world had traded drama for domestic bliss, sealing the deal with the tech mogul in a gasp-eliciting gothic winter-themed wedding. Their nuptials formed the dramatic climax of season 3, proving that love comes at a cost.

Although Selling Sunset depicted Christian Dumontet as Quinn’s client, the true origins of their relationship differ from its on-camera version. Following the conclusion of the first season’s filming, a mutual friend orchestrated their introduction, with Quinn recalling, “She said, ‘If it doesn’t work out, that’s fine — he’s looking for a home,’ so I could help him with real estate if he wanted.”

Their connection was nothing short of electric, as Dumontet attested during their engagement party in Selling Sunset season 2. He expressed, “I absolutely fell head over heels in love. We hit it off in the car. We were literally in the car, and we had an instant banter, which is really special. You don’t get that too often.”

The latest chapter in their love story unfolded when they welcomed their first child, Christian Georges Dumontet, in May 2021. “Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined,” Quinn told People at the time. “It is the most incredible feeling to know you have created life.”

Selling Sunset relationships featuring Jason Oppenheim

3. Jason Oppenheim and Chrishelle Stause

Apart from being the head honcho at the O Group, Jason Oppenheim’s love life took centre stage, bringing an unexpected twist to the show. Jason’s transition from professional to romantic with Chrishell Stause was a rollercoaster ride that had viewers hooked. In May 2021, their relationship blossomed into romance, though it wasn’t until July that they made it official. A series of PDA-filled Instagram photos from their romantic Italian getaway confirmed the new romance.

Jason Oppenheim confirmed to PEOPLE that they were in an “amazing relationship” and “very happy together.” They made their red carpet debut at the LA premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in August 2021, followed by a heartwarming Thanksgiving volunteering in their community.

However, as the year drew to a close, their paths diverged. In December 2021, the couple shared on Instagram that they had parted ways, citing “different wants regarding a family” as the reason for their breakup. Chrishell’s eagerness to start a family didn’t align with Jason’s views on parenthood, leading to the split.

Their love story played out in the fifth season of Selling Sunset, making it a central character in its own right. Jason compared it to “[getting] a divorce and [having] to watch your wedding video.” Yet, time has worked its magic, allowing them to mend their friendship. In June 2022, Jason shared with People that they are “in a healthy place,” proving that even in the real estate drama, some relationships find a way to rebound. Shortly after their breakup, the 46-year-old revealed that he was dating German model, Marie-Lou Nurk. She appears in the newly-released season seven of Selling Sunset.

4. Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk

In the ever-evolving saga of the relationships and love lives of Selling Sunset cast members, Jason upped viewership points by introducing his 25-year-old girlfriend to the mix. Just six months after parting ways with Chrishell, the real estate mogul found love anew, this time with model Marie-Lou Nurk. Their whirlwind romance began in July 2022, as photos of the couple packing on PDA during a Greek getaway emerged. Jason made a subtle debut on Marie-Lou’s Instagram Story during that same trip, choosing to stay quiet when quizzed about their budding relationship upon their return.

However, the duo soon decided to make their love story official, strolling down the red carpet together at the L.A. premiere of Day Shift in August 2022. Their relationship deepened with the couple meeting each other’s parents during the 2022 holiday season. Although Marie-Lou continued to split her time between Paris and Los Angeles, the pair invested in a luxurious 5,500-square-foot condo in West Hollywood. Speaking about their new home, Jason exclaimed, “We’re living here, I think, for many years. I’ve lived in many nice places, but this is my favourite place by far.”

However, distance eventually took its toll on their relationship. Marie-Lou’s Instagram Q&A in April 2023 revealed the challenges of their long-distance relationship. Yet, it was in May 2023 that an IG story sparked engagement rumours with the couple dressed in seemingly wedding attire. Despite the speculation, Jason clarified that they hadn’t wed. Later that same month, he announced their split.

While Jason and Marie-Lou’s relationship ended, the model forms an integral part of the season seven narrative. Upon confrontation with Chrishell, she alleges that Jason was harbouring unresolved feelings toward the latter — leading to a dramatic clash of the exes. “I’d say the scenes with my girlfriend at the time, Marie-Lou, and Chrishell were probably the most difficult [to watch] in real-time when they were happening, and then also difficult to watch, just kind of cringey. I just get anxious when I watch those scenes,” Jason told Us Weekly while promoting the new season of the Netflix show.

5. Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald had an on-again, off-again relationship with Jason Oppenheim for about a year, long before the show’s cameras captured the drama of the Oppenheim Group realtors. Fans learned of the pair’s history during season 1 of Selling Sunset, when it was revealed that Mary and Jason had dated and even lived together back in the day. During their relationship, they became canine co-parents, adopting two dogs, Zelda and Niko.

Things between the two ended amicably, and Mary still considers Jason to be “one of [her] longest and best friends.” In fact, he still goes to her for dating advice. He sought out her approval while dating Chrishell Stause, her best friend and Selling Sunset costar. “Jason and I have a very special bond and friendship, but they have a chemistry that is meant for more than just friendship,” said Mary to People regarding Oppenheim and Stause’s former romance in 2021.

(Main and Feature Image: Netflix)