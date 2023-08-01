Hiya, Barbie. You wanna go for a ride along the samsara? Margot Robbie recently compared the movie to the Buddha’s journey, and we do see the connections.

“It was very clear. Greta said right from one of our first conversations, she was like, ‘I think Barbie goes on the classic hero journey.’ Kind of like the Buddha’s journey to enlightenment, is the journey that Barbie should go on” Margot Robbie recently said in an interview. She also went on to use the book The Hero with a Thousand Faces by James Campbell as reference.

We knew from the get-go that Barbie was not going to be your average kids’ movie. We went into the cinema expecting just a camp, stupid fun time, and left with an existential crisis. So when the actress playing the protagonist (not Ken) herself compared the movie to the Buddha, we started drawing parallels. Here are a few of them.

Margot Robbie compares ‘Barbie’ to the Buddha—here are the connections

“The Hero’s Journey” in religious stories

“The Hero’s Journey” is a narrative concept popularised by James Campbell in his book The Hero with a Thousand Faces. It describes 17 stages commonly used as the template of stories that involve the hero going on a journey. Not all stories necessarily use all 17 stages, nor in that exact order, but a pattern can be established.

As the story begins, the hero lives as normal performing daily routines, then receives a call to adventure. The hero is reluctant but is helped by a mentor figure. He then ventures into the unknown world, facing obstacles, reaching the central crisis when he overcomes the main obstacle of the story. The story ends with the hero returning to his ordinary world with his newfound reward but can also be met with reluctance to return. However, the hero is transformed by the adventure. Roll credits.

That storytelling template may sound very familiar, as it is not only used in script writing, but also in various religious stories around the globe. The hero (Siddhartha Guatama) lives as normal performing daily routines (as a prince) then receives a call to adventure (met with the four sights). The hero is reluctant but is helped by mentor figure (seeing a monk after the four sights). He then ventures into the unknown world (as a monk), facing obstacles, reaching the central crisis (temptation by demon Mara) when he overcomes the main obstacle of the story (six-year fasting). The story ends with the hero returning to his ordinary world with his newfound reward (Nirvana). The hero is transformed by the adventure. Roll credits.

Similarly, the hero (Barbie) lives as normal performing daily routines (in Barbieland) then receives a call to adventure (flat feet and cellulite). The hero is reluctant but is helped by a mentor figure (Weird Barbie). She then ventures into the unknown world, facing obstacles, reaching the central crisis (Barbieland and the real world influencing each other) when she overcomes the main obstacle of the story (Ken discovering patriarchy). The story ends with the hero returning to her ordinary world with her newfound reward (humanity), but in this case, met with reluctance to return. Roll credits. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Acknowledging humanity

As we got acquainted with the similarity in the overall plot using “The Hero’s Journey,” the ‘call to adventure’ part might just be the most interesting to compare. Both Barbie and Siddhartha come from similar places — not knowing what the outside world is actually like — and have had their own presumptions about it. Barbie believed every woman in the world is happy because Barbie has given them dreams and hope. Siddhartha was surrounded by riches and wealth from his upbringing and had never even encountered a gravely sick person in his life.

When they find that there is more to humanity than they realised, the real world is not as beautiful and perfect as they thought.

Siddhartha met an old man, a sick person, and a corpse being carried to be cremated. This shocked him as this imperfection exists beyond the walls of his castle. He then met a monk meditating underneath a tree, which lead him to believe that there is a way to experience humanity—knowledge that the throne and his wealth wouldn’t give him.

Barbie was given the realisation after talking with Weird Barbie that the real world is not actually filled with hopes and dreams, and Barbie did not fix all problems for women. The moment she became interested in humanity is arguably when she met the old lady at the bus stop. She realised that a woman does not have to look perfect to be considered beautiful. She acknowledges the beauty in imperfection, which ultimately leads her to choose to be a human even with the flat feet and cellulite she was deadly afraid of initially.

Walking the Middle Way

Suttas describes the Middle Way as the path “without entering the extremes.” Buddha tried to achieve Nirvana by drastically tormenting himself, including prolonged meditation while holding his breath, extreme fasting, and more. Meanwhile, every Barbie is equipped with a “perfect” body, with heels on point at all times, no cellulite, no blemishes, nothing. Buddha ultimately abandoned those practices, and so did Barbie.

The Middle Way eventually leads to wholesome qualities (bodhipakkhiyā dhammā) which includes understanding and being mindful of oneself—of the body, of our minds, of our feelings, and so on. While in the end, Barbie did not achieve Nirvana (we think), she did become more aware of who she is as a woman, and what the future has in store for her as she examines her potential.

[Hero and featured image credit: Barbie (2023), Warner Bros. Picture]