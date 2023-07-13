Mark Zuckerberg shows off shredded physique training with UFC Champions

Mark Zuckerberg is looking in tip-top shape following rumours of a potential billionaire MMA fight with Elon Musk.

Shared by UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, Mark Zuckerberg was photoed shirtless after a training session with both Adesanya and Featherweight Champ Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski. While it has been known that the tech billionaire has been training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and MMA, on top of actively competing in BJJ, no one was really sold on him being any good — but now, with the body to match his training montage, many are becoming believers.

There’s no confirmation if the fight with Musk is going through, even after UFC President Dana White hinted that the potential bout could bring in a billion dollars in revenue, but it is looking like the online beef is rising between the two.

What started out as a friendly callout online form Musk has now turned into a rivalry between the newly released Threads app and Twitter. To add more fuel to the flame, Elon Musk was also recently photoed training with Lex Fridman, UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre, and BJJ savant John Danaher.

The pieces are starting to fall in place as Adesanya’s recent octagon confrontation with the South African UFC fighter Dricus Du Plessis went viral, and now he’s training Mark Zuckerberg to potentially fight Musk, who as well, hails from South Africa.

While there’s no official news on if the “Battle of the Billionaires” is really going to take place, many are commenting that their money is on Mark Zuckerberg if the fight materialises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lex Fridman (@lexfridman)

(Image: Israel Adesanya via Instagram)