Matthew Perry dead at age 54

Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54. The Screen Actors Guild Award winner was known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit ’90s NBC television sitcom Friends which ran from 1994 to 2004.

Born in Massachusetts and raised in Ottawa, spending moments in Toronto and Montreal, Perry’s father was an American actor and former model while his Canadian mother practiced a career in journalism, serving as press secretary for the former Canadian Prime Minister, Pierre Trudeau.

Perry also starred in other films such as The Whole Nine Yards, The Whole Ten Yards, Fools Rush In, Almost Heroes, and 17 Again.

Found dead at his home in Los Angeles, the official reports are not yet out but sources say that the actor sent his assistant out for an errand where he was found unresponsive upon the return of the assistant. The source also indicates that there was no foul play and that he could have drowned in his jacuzzi.

While Perry spoke on his past struggles with his addiction to pain killers, it does not look like there were any drugs present at the time of his death.



Warner Bros. TV commented on the situation with, “we are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family.”

(Image: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)