Met Gala 2023: The best reactions and memes so far

Many celebrities showed up for Met Gala 2023 on 1 May, making heads turn as usual in some of the most unique designs at “fashion’s biggest night out.” And that was enough fodder for the Internet to create new memes for those Met Gala ‘memories’ that keep circulating on social media for eternity.

But first, the event.

The Met Gala 2023 was held in honour of fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of Chanel from 1983 till his death in 2019. As such, the theme of the 2023 event was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ and attendees were asked to wear clothes “in honour of Karl”.

More about Met Gala 2023

Celebrities pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld and his cat

Several celebrities who attended the event arrived in black-and-white, Lagerfeld’s favourite colours, complete with pearls and starched collars. Some celebrities, such as Janelle Monáe and Jared Leto, paid tribute to Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, with their outfits. The feline, however, was not present.

“Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay cosy and at home,” read the caption of an Instagram post on the cat’s official page. “We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him.”

Top stars in attendance at Met Gala 2023

Among the biggest stars in attendance was Met Gala regular Rihanna with her partner A$AP Rocky, who brought the event to its close.

Rihanna wore a silky white gown and hooded puffer jacket paired with fingerless gloves and sunglasses. A$AP Rocky was dressed in a red tartan kilt with jeans, a suit jacket, a skinny tie and black sunglasses.

Others who attended Met Gala 2023 included The Last of Us (2023–) stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, singer-songwriter Cardi B, longtime Chanel muse Devon Aoki, and actors Jessica Chastain, Cara Delevingne, Simu Liu and Florence Pugh.

Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny arrived in an all-white outfit fitted with a long stole made of white roses and a tweed Jacquemus backless suit.

Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan was praised for dressing up in one of the best versions of Karl Lagerfeld’s personal style, complete with shades, fingerless gloves and jewellery.

While Kim Kardashian and Lizzo wore pearls, Lil Nas X was painted in silver from head to toe with his face covered in pearls and rhinestones.

Apart from the fashion highlights, Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams took the opportunity to announce their pregnancies with their arrival.

The year’s co-chairs included Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer.

And now, time for the Met Gala memes

While the outfits delighted fans of fashion, the Internet crowd got busy with their Met Gala memes. Here are some of them:

returning to twitter just for the met gala memes pic.twitter.com/vD62eNKMiO — jenna (@jennaxlyn) May 1, 2023

Cardi B and her eye

A break, perhaps?!

Not Doja vaping in the back of the vogue livestream #MetGala pic.twitter.com/eDFwtNyi7v — Fran (@blakegyllenhaal) May 1, 2023

Kristen Stewart has a new reaction

the world is screaming at this kristen stewart has a new reaction meme #MetGala pic.twitter.com/iqbjOI3xCD — Robynne (@everydayrobsten) May 2, 2023

Only if Tom actually did

Tom Hiddleston finally arrives at the Met Gala, sporting his famous blue sweater pic.twitter.com/2GLSRJD0j2 — Janna ‍♀️ | Sylki and Loki memes (@SylkiMemes) May 2, 2023

Imagining this moment

Everyone was waiting for Rihanna

Someone said Rihanna tried to leave ASAP at home like Beyoncé said and he wasn’t having it pic.twitter.com/BRdmKz6pwT — soft girl era (@BaddieClaire) May 1, 2023

Rihanna need to hurry it up like who do she think she is Rihanna or something? pic.twitter.com/4srOOD525u — BRI (@BriMalandro) May 2, 2023

me waiting for rihanna and zendaya to finally show up at the met gala pic.twitter.com/BH5Owoueap — c 💌 (@celestialswiftt) May 2, 2023

(Main image: Spotify/@Spotify/Twitter; Featured image: MTV/@MTV/Twitter)