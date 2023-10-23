10 of the most iconic Michael Caine films you need to watch

Now that the legendary English actor is officially retired, take a look back at the iconic films of Michael Caine in celebration of his career.

After 73 years of being in film, Sir Michael Caine has officially retired at the age of 90. The English actor’s filmography includes some iconic films in British cinema history, and he himself is also considered to be one of the greatest British actors of all time. His last film in his career, The Great Escaper, was released last September. But we turn the clock back for this list and take a look at his past roles, picking out some of the most memorable characters he’s played like the devious Harry Palmer, the non-commital Alfie Elkins, Bruce Wayne’s trusty butler Alfred Pennyworth, and even Austin Powers’ own father, Nigel.

Celebrate the career of Michael Caine by watching some of his most iconic films

The Ipcress File (1965)

This is the first film to feature one of Michael Caine’s iconic characters, Harry Palmer. Serving as a sort of antithesis to James Bond, Caine’s Palmer has a criminal past and is forced to work begrudgingly to clear his record. It was also grittier and more realistic than the Bond films and made Caine synonymous with the role of Palmer. His later roles in the films Austin Powers in Goldmember and Kingsman pay homage to this iconic character.

Alfie (1966)

Caine portrayed the eponymous womanising character who would later be played by Jude Law in the 2004 remake. The iconic character is the classic male bachelor knee-deep in debauchery and afraid of commitment, only for a string of events to suddenly send him spiralling and having to confront himself and his demons. It’s yet another character Caine would be known for, and it would also be one of a handful of his films that would get remade.

The Italian Job (1969)

Before Mark Wahlberg and co., or should I say Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, tore through the streets of Venice in stylish Mini Coopers, Michael Caine did it first in the original Italian Job. The film has been ranked as one of the top 100 British films by the British Film Institute (BFI) and is hailed as an iconic film with many elements of the film becoming staples of caper movies. We haven’t even mentioned Caine’s iconic line: “You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!”

Get Carter (1971)

It says a lot when you’ve got yet another film considered by the BFI as one of the top 100 British films in history. This story about the violent and shady dealings of the criminal underground wasn’t too well-received at first. Over time, it gained a cult following, and the praise of directors like Quentin Tarantino made people re-evaluate it. This film didn’t just spawn one but two remakes: the first being the 1972 blaxploitation film Hit Man and the 2000 film Get Carter with Sylvester Stallone playing the Caine’s character.

Sleuth (1972)

Yet another of Caine’s films that got a remake, the original had him co-starring with the legendary Laurence Olivier. The two of them played characters who go toe-to-toe in playing mind games, constantly trying to one-up the other in some sort of way until it gets quite deadly. The remake, which came out in 2007, had Caine in Olivier’s role and Jude Law in his original role. Coincidentally, Law also portrayed Alfie in the 2004 remake of Caine’s original film.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The 90’s weren’t necessarily kind to Caine’s career but this film is one that is fondly remembered in his wide filmography. One obvious reason of course is that it’s the iconic Muppets of Jim Henson. He famously said, “I’m going to play this movie like I’m working with the Royal Shakespeare Company… I am going to play Scrooge as if it is an utterly dramatic role and there are no puppets around me.” It obviously worked since this film is one of the best Muppet films out there. Another reason why this film is notable in Caine’s filmography is that it’s his first time leaning into silly and absurd roles, which would then spawn more similar roles for him later on.

Miss Congeniality (2000)

Leave it to Michael Caine to play a supporting character and steal the show. He plays Victor Melling alongside Sandra Bullock’s Gracie Hart, an undercover FBI agent who has to infiltrate a beauty pageant. Does Caine play her hardened superior? The villain? No, he plays her pageant coach, and he is utterly fabulous in it.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

As an homage to Harry Palmer and maybe to Alfie in a way, Caine played Nigel Powers, the father of Austin Powers in the third film of the comedy franchise. Much like his son, Nigel is a womanising secret agent who likes to live life on the edge. There’s also another small homage to another iconic Caine film here: Nigel’s spy car is a Mini Cooper, much like Caine’s character in The Italian Job.

The Quiet American (2002)

Caine’s role in this film garnered a number of award noms including an Oscars, Golden Globe, and BAFTA. This film is a remake of a 1958 film that’s also based on a novel and also stars Brendan Fraser. Caine plays a veteran British journalist in Vietnam right on the cusp of the Vietnam War while Fraser plays a CIA operative trying to steer the situation to be favourable for America.

The Dark Knight Trilogy (2008-2012)

Yet another example of Caine stealing the show in a supporting role, the Brit took on the role of Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. The role was previously played by Michael Gough, who grounded in humanity the rather fantastical Batman films he was in. Nolan’s movies were more realistic but Caine’s Alfred still served as the voice of reason for Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne while also portraying Alfred as a father figure even when Bruce was already leaping off buildings.