Football stars Michael Owen and Paul Scholes lead exhibition match in Hong Kong

“World Football Masters Cup 2024” is set to arrive in Hong Kong on January 20.

International football stars will join hometown favourites for this historic exhibition match that promises to captivate fans, leaving behind an indelible mark on the city’s football history. The highly-anticipated event, will be held at the iconic Hong Kong Stadium.

Headlining the star-studded affair will be legendary football figures Michael Owen and Paul Scholes. Owen, renowned for his electrifying pace and clinical finishing, and Scholes, known for his exceptional vision and passing ability, will lead two teams comprising over 20web international and local football players.

The teams, respectively named the “Owen All Stars” and the “Scholes Legends”, will feature an impressive line-up of talent. Joining Owen and Scholes on the pitch will be star players from around the world including Luis Figo, Gilberto Silva, Robert Pires, Patrick Berger, Vladimir Smicer, and Steve McManaman. The match will also provide an opportunity for local talents to shine, with players like Lee Kin-wa, Chan Siu-ki, Leung Nang Yan, Lau Wing-yip, and Ku Kam-fai showcasing their skills alongside the international stars.

The “World Football Masters Cup 2024” holds special significance as it marks the return of large-scale matches in Hong Kong following the challenging times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets can be found here.

Address: Hong Kong Stadium, 55 East Hospital Road, So Kon Po, Hong Kong

Date: 20 Jan 2024

Time: 4 p.m. HKT

Ticket price: HKD 980 / 680 / 480 / 280 / 100 (Seniors and Students Only)

Images: World Football Master Cups/John Peters (Getty Images)