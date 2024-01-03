From Mickey Mouse to Tigger: here is a list of works entering public domain in 2024

January 1 is celebrated worldwide as New Year’s Day. But did you know people also celebrate it as Public Domain Day?

At the beginning of each year, works published 95 years ago and sound recordings from 100 years ago enter public domain in the United States. This year, we welcome one of the most important works to enter public domain: Mickey Mouse.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse first appeared in Disney‘s animated shorts Plane Crazy and Steamboat Willie in 1928. 95 years later, they finally entered US public domain. But what does this mean for the well-loved mouse?

Entering public domain

When a work enters public domain, creators are allowed to use those works or characters without risk of violating copyright laws. We’ve seen this happen with Sherlock Holmes and its countless adaptations, because the first work Sherlock Holmes book was published in 1887. However, this doesn’t mean all versions of the character are in public domain.

Currently, only the first iteration of Mickey and Minnie Mouse which appeared in Plane Crazy and Steamboat Willie (black-and-white with no gloves) are in public domain. All variations afterwards, such as “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” Mickey from the 1940 film Fantasia, is still under copyright. Additionally, they are still protected under Disney’s trademark, which means you can use the characters, but not in a way that might mislead others into thinking your work is produced or sponsored by Disney. Keep in mind that each region also has its own copyright laws. In Hong Kong, most works enter public domain 50 years after the author’s death. To be safe, always check your region’s copyright laws before creating any works using public domain elements.

So, while it’s not completely free for use, it still opens up a lot of new possibilities for the iconic mouse. We can expect a whole slew of new works featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse starting this year. There’s even a horror game featuring Mickey as a murderous villain already in the works.

Other works in public domain

A number of other notable works also entered public domain this year. Tigger was reunited with Pooh and Piglet as the copyright for A. A. Milne’s House at Pooh Corner, illustrated by E. H. Shepard, expired. The play Peter Pan; or the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up by J. M. Barie followed the original 1911 novel Peter and Wendy into public domain. Agatha Christie’s The Mystery of the Blue Train, Virginia Woolf’s Orlando: A Biography, and Charlie Chaplin’s The Circus are other works that will also be entering public domain. You can find the full list of works going into public domain here.

There are, of course, a lot of other works already in public domain as well, which currently includes the entirety of Sherlock Holmes, Alice in Wonderland, Snow White, and more. Crossovers between these stories and characters are also in the realm of possibility. Keep your eyes peeled for any new works featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Tigger, and more in the near future.

(Images: Disney / E. H. Shepard)