What we know about the missing Titanic submarine documentary ‘Titanic Sub: Lost At Sea’

If, like the rest of us, you too are captivated by the ongoing search for the missing submarine that was making its way to explore the Titanic’s wreckage, then here’s some news for you. Titled Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea, a new documentary about the missing Titanic submarine is set to air on June 22 (that’s today!).

The documentary will focus on the heart-wrenching (and ongoing!) mission to locate and save the Titan submersible before its four-day air reserve is ultimately used up.

Titanic-tour submarine now has around 4 hours of oxygen supply. It will take the submarine around 3 hours alone to get to the surface. pic.twitter.com/vAFSQk2H9A — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 22, 2023

For the uninitiated, Titan, a submersible roughly the size of a truck, disappeared on June 18 in the Atlantic Ocean. The submarine was carrying a crew of five individuals and was on its way to the site of Titanic’s shipwreck. Unfortunately, the Titan lost communication about one hour and 45 minutes into its descent. Since its disappearance, extensive rescue efforts involving government agencies and deep-sea specialists are underway. With less than four hours remaining, the air supply for the Titan submarine is also rapidly depleting.

The five confirmed individuals on board the Titan are Hamish Harding, a British businessman, Shahzada Dawood, a British-Pakistani businessman, his 19-year-old son Suleman, Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a former French Navy diver and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate.

‘Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea’ – What will the documentary focus on?

Produced by ITN, the documentary about the missing Titanic submarine will go beyond the existing news coverage and provide comprehensive updates on the Titan as well as its rescue mission. It will also delve into the broader context surrounding Titan’s voyage, including a profile of all of its passengers and the enduring allure of Titanic’s shipwreck. Additionally, the film will feature interviews with experts and explore the phenomenon of extreme tourism.

Ian Rumsey, the Managing Director of Content at ITN, expressed that the documentary will cover various aspects including the exploration mission and its rescue efforts.

But above all, it will tell a very human story that has captured the nation which is about five people, all with families, who are trapped at the bottom of the ocean. Our expertise and heritage in fast-turnaround documentaries and reputation for responsible filmmaking means we always treat such stories with great sensitivity.

Where will ‘Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea’ air?

The documentary about the missing Titanic submarine will air on British TV’s Channel 5 News. It will be hosted by Dan Walker.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Pexels/ Leonardo Lamas and Unsplash/Noaa)

This story first appeared here.