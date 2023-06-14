Character posters for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ have just been revealed

Gear up you thrill seekers, because the next instalment of the Mission: Impossible series (Mission: Impossible 7) is almost upon us! After five long years, with delays in filming occurring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is finally set to be released in select theatres on July 12th.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the upcoming film marks the third since the American director joined the Mission: Impossible franchise. McQuarrie co-wrote the script with screenwriter Erik Jendresen and co-produced the movie with Tom Cruise, who also stars in the series as IMF officer Ethan Hunt.

Executive producers include David Ellison, Don Granger, Chris Brock, Dana Goldberg, Tommy Gormley, and Susan E. Novick.

Following Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s explosive ending, the latest film follows Ethan Hunt as he saves the day once again. As per the official synopsis,“In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.”

“With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins,” the synopsis reads. “Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.”

This man can’t ever catch a break, can he? As the franchise’s leading man, Cruise is front and centre in the recently released character posters for the film. The rest of his team are also featured in the posters, with actors Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson reprising their roles as Luther Stickell, Benji Dunn, and Ilsa Faust, respectively.

Until July 12th, stay tuned for more news on the movie, and swipe through the posters below.



(Images: Paramount Pictures)