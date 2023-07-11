The most famous reality TV stars and where they are now

When it comes to reality TV, the only thing real is the countless careers it has kickstarted. Sure, in the three decades that the genre has been around, stars have come and gone, but there have emerged a handful of the most famous reality TV stars who despite their scathing feuds and explicit language, have conquered pop culture and took home its most coveted prize: our attention.

While reality television can be blamed for a whole lot: The rise of intolerance, the normalisation of superficiality, even the skyrocketing of expectations. Yet, for the countless celebrities who transformed into household names overnight, reality television is an inextricable part of their origin stories. Rising to fame at a time when fame itself was undergoing a major shift — especially at the turn of the millennium — guaranteed these stars an undisputed, front-row spot in the media circus. At a point when social media was still in its nascent stages and streaming platforms had not established their dominance, cable TV-operated reality shows like The Apprentice, Jersey Shore and The Real Housewives franchise ensured viewers were voyeuristically addicted. How else would we be introduced to icons like Lauren Conrad, Kim Kardashian and even America’s former president, Donald Trump? It’s safe to say, there’s no escaping reality TV.

So, who are some of the most famous reality TV stars, and where are they today? We take a look.

How did reality TV emerge and who were its most popular stars?

When MTV’s The Real World first aired in 1992, audiences were grappling with a new kind of unscripted storytelling that turned the cameras towards non-actors in a manufactured environment. On some level, reality TV had been a part of television since the medium’s earliest days, with programmes like Candid Camera, Queen for a Day, Real People and An American Family gaining a following for their unorthodox premise. But Real World took the game to unprecedented highs, spawning a genre that infiltrated TV programming in the succeeding decades. Today, reality TV encompasses three nontechnical Emmy categories and has evolved into a shape-shifting, all-encompassing genre that is met with equal parts derision and adoration.

Today, reality stars have penetrated every corner of the entertainment industry, from singers Harry Styles, Kelly Clarkson, and Cardi B onto the global pop charts to Project Runway‘s Christian Siriano into fashion stratosphere. Without the Real Housewives, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and the Selling Sunset cast, what would the present landscape of television (and the world) even look like? An important factor in the genre’s prevalence arises from the mushrooming of OTT channels.

While streaming platforms are racing to find the next ‘It’ concept, the reality revolution which has kept every generation enraptured since Y2K, is still going surprisingly strong. From Netflix’s sugary-sweet import of The Great British Bake Off to diabolical dating experiments like Too Hot to Handle, there’s something for every taste. Similarly, after 20 seasons on E!, the Kardashian-Jenner family are now licensing their domestic lives to Hulu. Read on to find out all about the most famous reality TV stars and where they are today.

Revisiting the most famous reality TV stars and where they are today

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

The show they appeared in: The Hills

Legacy: One of TV’s most hated couples, Montag and Pratt, collectively monikered ‘Speidi’, were engaged in a tumultuous on-camera relationship from 2006 to 2010. Pratt was accused of demolishing Heidi and fellow co-contestant, Lauren Conrad’s friendship. Their feud captivated an entire nation. According to Conrad, he was also responsible for spreading rumours about an alleged sex tape between her and ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler. The two girls never truly reconciled.

Where are they now: Surprisingly, Speidi is still going strong. The couple have two kids, Gunner and Ryker, born in 2017 and 2022 respectively. Their relationship (and later marriage) has gone through a lot. Montag — who famously underwent around a dozen plastic surgery procedures — filed for divorce in July 2010, but later admitted that it was just for publicity. The couple also made appearances on Celebrity Big Brother, Marriage Boot Camp, and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

In January 2018, the couple launched their first podcast, titled ‘Make Speidi Famous Again’. They also starred in The Hills: The Beginning alongside Conrad. The show, after its initial season in 2019, was cancelled after two instalments.

Lauren Conrad

The show she appeared in: Laguna Beach, The Hills

Legacy: Little did Lauren Conrad know that when Laguna Beach: The Orange County aired, the series which followed the then-high schooler in the years between 2003 and 2009, would become such a cult hit. So much so, that it demanded its own spin-off. The Hills was born after four and a half seasons and primarily showcased Conrad’s friendships with best friends Lauren Bosworth, Audrina Patridge, and Heidi Montag, through their 20s.

A central theme to the show was Conrad’s feud with Speidi. Another infamous sequence came from the show’s first season where its producers and Teen Vogue head Lisa Love, egged LC to take up an internship in Paris, leaving her erstwhile partner Walher back in LA. Her co-star Whitney Port wound up going on that trip, although she left the camera crew behind for the journey.

Where are they now: In the 19 years since the show aired, Lauren has transformed herself into an entrepreneur and author. She released her first novel in June 2009, called LA Candy, which was loosely based on her own experience with reality television. It resulted in two sequels and a spin-off trilogy, all penned by Conrad.

The reality star also owns two of her own fashion lines: LC Lauren Conrad which retails out of Kohl’s and her more upscale line, Paper Crown, popular for its bridesmaid dresses. Her third business venture, the Little Market, is an online marketplace that showcases products made by women all over the world. Lauren ended up marrying former Something Corporate guitarist William Tell in 2014, and together they welcomed their two children, Liam and Charlie Wolf, in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Omarosa Newman

The show she appeared in: The Apprentice

Legacy: Appearing on the Donald Trump-fronted show catapulted Omarosa to television stardom. While she exited the show in the ninth week, she was the only candidate who was called back to appear in the spin-off series, Celebrity Apprentice. It is here that she was embroiled in a bitter feud with Piers Morgan, scathingly referring to him as a “f**king f*gg*t”. Morgan, in a later Tweet, revealed that Newman had offered him sexual favours as a ploy to win the competition. “Omarosa offered me sex to win Celebrity Apprentice, then called me a ‘f***ing f*gg*t’, invented gay smears and threatened to punch me,” he added.

Where are they now: During the 2016 USA presidential elections with Trump on the frontlines, Omarosa revealed she had been roped in as the Director of African-American outreach. When the industrialist was elected, she quickly rose through the ranks with her appointment as the Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the office of Public Liaison. In 2018, she resigned from the White House, although the reasons remain unclear.

With the governmental duties behind her, Omarosa took the opportunity to voice her experiences working under the Trump administration. Apart from making secret audio recordings of the president, she authored a book titled ‘Unhinged’ which platformed several scandalous allegations. In the book, Newman labels Trump a “racist”, and stated that witnesses confirmed that he repeatedly mouthed the controversial N-word during the filming of The Apprentice. She also argued that Trump’s cognitive functioning was declining and that she turned down a USD 15,000 per month offer made by Lara Trump in exchange for her silence.

Naturally, Trump came for Newman, slapping a legal case on the former reality TV star for violating her confidentiality contract. The case was decided in her favour on September 27, 2021. She returned to TV in the same year, finding her spot on the show, Big Brother VIP.

Kelly Clarkson

The show she appeared in: American Idol

Legacy: When Clarkson was declared the winner of American Idol in its debut season, not much could be predicted about life beyond the show. Surprisingly, it went on to wipe out the contemporary soaps, culminating in a finale that was watched by over 22 million people. Her winning single, ‘A Moment Like This,’ jumped from 52 to the top spot in a week, reported Billboard.

Where are they now: Since 2002, Clarkson has gone on to become a successful pop star in her own right, accumulating several Billboard Top 100 tracks to her name. She’s also been No. 1 on the list three times with ‘A Moment Like This,’ ‘My Life Would Suck Without You,’ and ‘Stronger’. She’s found her way back to reality television, appearing as a recurring host on The Voice. Clarkson even runs her own daytime talk show, aptly titled The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum

The show they appeared in: Project Runway

Legacy: While pitching Project Runway in the mid-2000s, Heidi Klum revealed she was told by executives, “Why would we want to watch people sew?” Although Klum had her supermodel status to rely on, Tim Gunn was a faculty member over at Parsons New School for Design. His famous words, “make it work” became an instant hit, resonating with viewers from all walks of life. Two Primetime Emmy wins and 19 seasons later, Project Runway is still running but over on Bravo! and has a total of 30 worldwide adaptations to its name.

Where are they now: Gunn published five books during his tenure on the show while his popularity birthed two spin-offs on Bravo: Tim Gunn’s Guide to Style and Under the Gunn. He also received a Primetime Emmy Award in 2013 for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program. Besides that, the 69-year-old mentor has also appeared as himself on hit TV shows like How I Met Your Mother and Gossip Girl. He is currently providing the voice for castle steward Baileywick on Disney Junior animated series Sofia the First.

Klum, a former Victoria’s Secret angel, on the other hand, is still a thriving businesswoman and TV show host. Apart from the six Primetime Emmy nominations to her name, she’s been a judge on the NBC reality show, America’s Got Talent from 2013. She, too, has made guest appearances on sitcoms including Sex and the City, How I Met Your Mother, Desperate Housewives, and Parks and Recreation.

Gunn and Klum confirmed in September 2018 that they would not be returning for the 17th season of Project Runway. Instead, they had inked a deal to develop a new fashion competition show for Amazon Video called Making the Cut. The third season of the show aired in 2022.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino

The show they appeared in: Jersey Shore

Legacy: Snooki and The Situation’s relationship might’ve unfolded on-camera but it was the world that watched with utmost dedication. Amidst the cheating scandals and foul-mouthed arguments, Nicole Polizzi emerged as one of America’s more notorious reality TV stars. In a later interview, she revealed that she was reportedly earning USD 150,000 per episode by the last season. Mike’s journey on Jersey Shore was more tumultuous with bouts of alcoholism and abuse. This guido and guidette duo provided us with incredible TV for six seasons. When the show ended, many mourned the demise of “Jerzday.”

Where are they now: Looking at Snooki’s career in the past two decades, the Chilean-descent star has achieved a lot. Guest starring on WWE Raw, authoring numerous novels, and her stint on Dancing With The Stars are just a few of them. She’s even developed her own clothing line and is currently raising her three kids with her husband, Jionni LaValle.

The Situation endured a more rocky road. He pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and was sentenced to eight months in prison in October 2018. He was released in September 2019. He’s been sober for years and married to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Pesce. The Sorrentinos have two children together.

They’re still starring in the sixth season of the 2018 spin-off, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which returned to screens in 2023.

Jon and Kate Gosselin

The show they appeared in: Jon and Kate Plus 8

Legacy: An unusual concept from the get-go, Jon and Kate Gosselin became an overnight sensation when they decided to broadcast their hectic daily lives of raising eight children. Whether it was documenting the struggle of raising new sextuplets alongside their toddler twins or highlighting their success since the first airing, the Gosselin family spent a decade on television, cementing their status as two of the most famous reality TV stars. The fifth season reached a record-breaking 9.8 million people, making it the most-watched programme that night, including broadcast TV.

Where are they now: The couple filed for divorce in 2009, announcing their separation through a special episode on the TLC-run show. Their divorce became the subject of extreme tabloid attention, exacerbated by the fact that their relationship had been highly volatile right from the beginning. As recently as 2018, custody battles ensued with both parties presenting their own versions of the truth to the media.

Additionally, Jon was in a relationship with a registered nurse named Colleen from 2014 to 2021. Presently, he works as a DJ and a prep cook at TGI Fridays. Two of his kids, Hannah and Collin, currently live with him. Kate, on the other hand, is still involved in reality TV. After continuing the spin-off show, Kate Plus 8, until 2017, she announced the following year that she would be starring in a new series centred around her dating life called Kate Plus Date. It premiered in June 2019 and lasted one season.

Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton

The show they appeared in: The Simple Life

Legacy: Born from Fox TV’s need to create unconventional comedies back in the aughts, The Simple Life showcased the lives of affluent socialites Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, as they indulged in menial, low-paying jobs like cleaning houses, and washing cars. In 2005, the two leads had a falling-out which ended with the series being cancelled in its third season. However, the show continued for a total of five instalments with a little help from E!, spawning a handful of spin-offs. The Simple Life helped catapult Hilton and Richie into international stardom and maintained a consistently high viewership throughout its run on both networks.

Where are they now: Following the conclusion of The Simple Life, Richie continued her career in television, appearing as one of the three judges on the reality competition series Fashion Star (2012–2013). She later starred in the unscripted comedy series Candidly Nicole (2014–2015), which ran for two seasons. From 2017 to 2018, Richie starred in her first series acting role as Portia Scott-Griffith in the sitcom Great News. In 2020, she became a judge on the reality competition series Making the Cut. Additionally, she founded the lifestyle brand, House of Harlow as well as wrote two novels, The Truth About Diamonds, which went on to peak at number No. 32 on The New York Times Best-Seller List, and Priceless, her second stint. Nicole is currently married to Good Charlotte lead singer Joel Madden, and together they have two children, Harlow and Sparrow.

Paris, on the other hand, has had a more frenzying ride on the fame train. She parlayed her media stardom into numerous business endeavours. Under her company, she produced content for broadcast media, launched a variety of product lines, opened a chain of self-branded boutiques worldwide, and forayed into NFTs as well as set up an urban beach club in the Philippines. Her perfume line alone has brought in over USD 2.5 billion in revenue to date. In 2021, she tied the knot with entrepreneur cum venture capitalist Carter Reum. The couple welcomed their first baby boy in January of 2023 via a surrogate.

Special mentions

Donald Trump

The show he appeared in: The Apprentice

Legacy: While Trump was no stranger to the limelight, courtesy of his business books and numerous sitcom and movie appearances (such as Home Alone 2, Sex in the City, Zoolander), it was The Apprentice that really solidified his position as reality royalty and one of the most famous reality TV stars. The series, which eventually led to The Celebrity Apprentice, saw contestants competing in business challenges in order to eventually work for the entrepreneur.

Where are they now: What can possibly be said about Donald Trump that has not been said before? Despite a controversial election campaign, Trump ascended the throne of America’s 45th President in 2016. While in office, Trump promoted conspiracy theories and made many false and misleading statements to a degree unprecedented in American politics. Many of his comments and actions have been characterised as racially charged and misogynistic.

He even ordered a travel ban on citizens from several Muslim-majority countries, diverted military funding toward building a wall on the US-Mexico border, and implemented a policy of family separations for apprehended migrants. He weakened environmental protections, rolling back more than 100 environmental policies and regulations, establishing himself as one of America’s most hated leaders.

A New York grand jury voted to indict him in connection with a USD 130,000 payment that was made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels ahead of his 2016 election. This decision made Trump the first former US president to be charged with a crime. In a statement, Trump said, “The Democrats have lied, cheated, and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference. Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done.”

Kim Kardashian

The show she appeared in: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Legacy: Riding on the back of her close friendship with Paris Hilton and her infamous 2003 sex tape with then-partner Ray J, Kim Kardashian negotiated ( thanks, Kris Jenner!) a reality docu-series that would go on to change reality television forever. Originally helmed by E!, the show ran for 20 seasons, spanning 14 years, and birthing the now-viral Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Where are they now: Kim K is perhaps one of the biggest success stories and most famous stars of reality TV. Often touted as a celebrity who’s “famous for being famous”, the 42-year-old megastar has transformed her fame into more noteworthy endeavours. Kardashian has been interested in prison reform in recent years. She’s successfully lobbied for the release of over 17 former inmates, has met with then US president Donald Trump, and has even passed California’s baby bar exam in 2021.

As of March 2023, Forbes puts her net worth at USD 1.7 billion. Where does all that money come from? Her multiple apps (Kimoji and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood), her makeup line (KKW Beauty), her clothing line (SKIMS), her skincare line (SKKN by Kim), her collaborations, and many endorsements. She also produces and stars in Hulu original, The Kardashians, which was picked up one year after KUWTK ended in 2021.

Now that we’ve looked back on the most famous reality TV stars and where they are now, which ones have you kept up with?

