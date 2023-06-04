Best and most watched Korean series on Disney+ for your weekly binge sessions

Whether you’re an entertainment enthusiast who consumes copious amounts of OTT content or a seasoned Hallyu fan on the lookout for their next watch – there’s a Korean series out there for you. Here’s our go-to guide to shows on Disney+ that excite, terrify, charm, educate, and etherall – in order of their IMDb ratings.

The advent of OTT platforms has changed viewing habits significantly over the past few years. For better or worse, lounging on the couch – with a packet of crisps, of course – while streaming entire seasons of shows in just a few hours has now become a time-honoured ritual for many. Combine this with the variety Korean series bring with them – action thrillers, romantic comedies, historical sagas, works – and you’ve got yourself the perfect recipe for several sleepless nights. And if you’ve subscribed to Disney+, the choices only get that much more eclectic. Here’s a list of titles we’ve got on our watchlists.

Korean series on Disney Plus that will keep you hooked

Dr. Romantic

Directed by: Yoo In-Shik

Cast: Han Suk-kyu, Yoo Yeon-seok, Seo Hyun-jin, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Sung-kyung

Episodes: 22

Release date: 7 November 2016

Synopsis: Boo Yong-Joo (played by Han Suk-kyu) is a board-certified surgeon who’s at the top of his game with a position at a revered centre. However, a traumatic incident leads him to change his name and leave his former life to practise in a small hospital in Gangwon province instead. There he teaches a set of young doctors to navigate different aspects of the job – especially power and money – to focus on what’s most important: saving lives.

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Rain Or Shine

Directed by: Kim Jin-won

Cast: Lee Jun-ho, Won Jin-ah, Lee Ki-woo, Kang Han-na

Episodes: 16

Release date: 11 December 2017

Synopsis: Lee Kang-doo (played by Lee Jun-ho) and Ha Moon-soo (played by Won Jin-ah) are survivors of a building collapse. For the former, the tragedy took away his father while leaving him with an injury that crushed his aspirations of being a football player. The latter, meanwhile, copes with survivor’s guilt, having lost her younger sister to the disaster. Years later, the two cross paths, healing each other as they discover love.

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Snowdrop

Directed by: Jo Hyun-tak

Cast: Jung Hae-in, Jisoo, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah, Kim Hye-yoon, Jung Yoo-jin

Episodes: 16

Release date: 18 December 2021

Synopsis: Against the backdrop of the 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea, a blood-soaked graduate student Lim Soo-ho (played by Jung Hae-in) is discovered by another student Eun Yeong-ro (played by Jisoo). She hides him from the authoritarian government in her dorm room, at the risk of her own life. The two fall in love as the world around them falls apart. However, one of them appears to harbour a dangerous secret.

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Call It Love

Directed by: Lee Gwang-Young

Cast: Kim Young-Kwang, Lee Sung-Kyung, Sung Joon, Ahn Hee-Yeon, Kim Ye-Won

Episodes: 16

Release date: 22 February 2023

Synopsis: Sim Woo-Joo’s (played by Lee Sung-Kyung) life falls apart when she discovers her father’s mistress. This was followed by his untimely death after which she is kicked out of the house by the former partner. With no roof over her head, she begins plotting revenge. This involves Hang Dong Jin (played by Kim Young-Kwang), the mistress’ son. A workaholic who keeps to himself– Don Jin’s life alters when he meets Woo-Joo. On her part, Woo-Joo struggles to keep her emotions in check as well.

IMDb Rating: 7.9

One Dollar Lawyer

Directed by: Kim Jae-hyun, Shin Jung-hoon

Cast: Namkoong Min, Kim Ji-eun, Choi Dae-hoon, Lee Deok-hwa, Park Jin-woo

Episodes: 12

Release date: 23 September

Synopsis: Cheon Ji-hoon (played by Namkoong Min) is one of the most skilled lawyers in the business. Interestingly, he charges only KRW 1000 (INR 60 approx.), taking up cases against the rich and influential for clients who don’t otherwise have the money or means.

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Big Mouth

Directed by: Oh Choong-hwan

Cast: Lee Jong-Suk, Im Yoon-ah, Kim Joo-hun, Kwang-Jae Park and Yoo Su-bin

Episodes: 16

Release date: 29 July 2022

Synopsis: Park Chang-ho (played by Lee Jong-suk ) is your everyday, unimpressive lawyer who’s called Big Mouth by his colleagues for his propensity to speak before acting. While solving a murder case, he gets entangled with and mistaken for a con artist called ‘Big Mouse.’. The story revolves around the efforts of the protagonists to get out of the tricky situation. To save his family, he needs to dive into the murky world of the privileged upper class and the controversies that surround them.

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Soundtrack #1

Directed by: Kim Hee-won

Cast: Park Hyung-sik, Han So-hee

Episodes: 4

Release date: 23 March 2022

Synopsis: Photographer Han Seon-woo (played by Park Hyung-sik) and lyricist Lee Eun-soo (played by Han So-hee) have been best friends for nearly twenty years. The lines between friendship and romance begin blurring when they start living together and collaborating on music.

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Rookie Cops

Directed by: Kim Byung-soo

Cast: Kang Daniel, Chae Soo-bin, Lee Shin-young, Park Yoo-na

Episodes: 16

Release date: 26 January 2022

Synopsis: The story follows new recruits at the Korean National Police University (KNPU) – one of the most exclusive campuses in the country. This includes Wi Seung-hyun (played by Kang Daniel) who aspires to be like his father (the head of Gyeonggi Dongbu Police Agency) and Go Eun-kang (played by Chae Soo-bin) who has a troublemaker reputation and is at the academy to chase after an unrequited love. The two navigate love and ambition, gaining valuable life experience in the process.

IMDb Rating: 7.5

All images: Courtesy Disney Plus