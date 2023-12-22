In Broad Daylight and other best Asian films of 2023, according to IMDb ratings

The best Asian films of 2023 reaffirm the cinematic brilliance across Asian film industries of Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines, among others. The smorgasbord of outstanding titles includes both action-heavy box office record-breakers and the rooted-in-society stories that critics at international film festivals love.
From poignant dramas to genre-bending thrillers, Asian filmmakers captivate audiences worldwide through their vision, depth, execution and deft camera work.
Although choosing the “best” among such richness is certainly subjective, at least four films stand out for their masterful storytelling and enduring impact. These are the Japanese film Perfect Days by Wim Wenders, the Hong Kong flick In Broad Daylight by Lawrence Kan Kwan-chun, the Malaysian film Tiger Stripes by Amanda Nell Eu, and the South Korean film Concrete Utopia by Um Tae-hwa.
Perfect Days has received worldwide attention for its beautiful portrayal of a man who is almost always alone but never lonely. On the other hand, the makers of In Broad Daylight and Tiger Stripes tell two unique stories that showcase not just the resilience of their powerful female protagonists but also reflect on the societal plagues that can be found in almost every ‘civilisation’ in the world. Finally, Concrete Utopia is about human will and its pitfalls in the face of disaster.
Several of these Asian films of 2023 have been screened at major film festivals, including at Cannes and Venice. Some of them have won major awards at the festivals and have been chosen by their respective countries for the Best International Feature Film award at the 96th Academy Awards to be held on 10 March 2024 in Hollywood.
Of course, should any of those hopefuls make the cut, it would be indeed an exciting moment for fans of Asian cinema. After all, two Asian films, the South Korean film Parasite by Bong Joon-ho (2019) and the Japanese movie Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (2021), won the honour in the last four years. And the 95th Academy Awards was all about Michelle Yeoh and the overall Asian triumph on the grandest stage of them all.
These are 10 of the best Asian films of 2o23
Directed by: Kenneth Dagatan
Cast: Felicity Kyle Napuli, Beauty Gonzalez, James Mavie Estrella, Jasmine Curtis-Smith
IMDb rating: 5.4
Synopsis: Tala (Napuli) is a 14-year-old daughter of a textile merchant in the Philippines during World War II. Her mother, Ligaya (Gonzalez), is dying. To save her life, Tala seeks help from a mysterious fairy (Curtis-Smith) in the forests that surround the family’s colonial mansion. The fairy gives Tala an insect which can cure her mother, but the girl is unaware of the true intentions of the fairy.
More about the film: In My Mother’s Skin is a Filipino-language horror film. It is director Dagatan’s follow-up to his debut movie Ma (2018), which, too, was a horror film.
In My Mother’s Skin marks the first co-production between the Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan. It was screened in the highly competitive eight-film Midnight section of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and, as such, was the only non-English language film in the category.
Directed by: Amanda Nell Eu
Cast: Zafreen Zairizal, Deena Ezral, Shaheizy Sam
IMDb rating: 6.2
Synopsis: Zaffan (Zairizal) is a 12-year-old who reaches puberty before her friends. When she discovers a horrifying secret about her body and is ostracized by her school friends, Zaffan decides to fight for freedom and embrace her true self.
More about the film: The Malay-language body horror had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. It won the Critics’ Week Grand Prize at the festival and was eventually selected as the Malaysian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards. However, despite its incredible popularity outside the country, a censored version of the film was released in Malaysia prompting the director to disown the film.
“I do not stand behind the cut that will be shown in local cinemas […] the film that will be shown in local cinemas is not the film that we made, and it is not the film that won the Grand Prize of the Critics Week in Cannes,” Eu said in a statement.
Directed by: Er Cheng
Cast: Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Wang Yibo, Zhou Xun, Hiroyuki Mori, Zhang Jingyi
IMDb rating: 6.3
Synopsis: During the Second Sino-Japanese War within the larger World War II, a group of Chinese resistance fighters created an underground espionage network under the nose of a puppet regime installed by the occupying Japanese forces.
More about the film: Tony Leung Chiu-wai won the award for Best Actor for the film at the 36th Golden Rooster Awards. A few months after the release of the film, the renowned actor was honoured with a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.
Directed by: Nate Tse Ka-ki
Cast: Anson Ip-Sang Kong, Bai Ling, Yee Chun Jessica Chan, Wesley Wong
IMDb rating: 6.7
Synopsis: To escape his ability to see ghosts, Heung Wing (Kong) has lived away from Hong Kong for years. After a personal incident involving his mother (Ling), he returns to his old apartment in the city where memories of his troubled childhood return to haunt him. He also meets a young boy, Yu (Wong), who, too, can see ghosts.
More about the film: Back Home is the debut film of Nate Ki. It also marks the third cinematic outing of main lead Anson Kong Ip-sang, who is more famous as a member of the acclaimed Hong Kong Cantopop boy band Mirror.
Directed by: Um Tae-hwa
Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon, Park Bo-young, Kim Sun-young, Park Ji-hu
IMDb rating: 6.7
Synopsis: Hwang Gung Apartments is the only building left standing in Seoul after a massive earthquake flattens the South Korean capital. As survivors from all corners of the ravaged city flock to the building to escape the cold, its residents decide to take drastic measures to keep themselves safe.
More about the film: Concrete Utopia is the fourth-highest-grossing South Korean film of 2023 in its home country having earned USD 28.7 million domestically. It scored multiple wins at both the 2023 Blue Dragon Film Awards and the 2023 Grand Bell Awards — the two most prestigious entertainment awards in South Korea. Lee Byung-hun, the main lead, took home the Best Actor honour at both ceremonies.
On 17 August 2023, a week after its release, the film was selected as the South Korean entry in the Best International Feature Film category for the 96th Academy Awards.
Directed by: Yosep Anggi Noen
Cast: Reza Rahadian, Shenina Cinnamon, Laura Basuki, Iswadi Pratama
IMDb rating: 7
Synopsis: It is 2032 and Gaspar (Rahadian), an amateur detective, is working on a mass slaughter case that involves the government. During his investigation, he stumbles upon the case of the disappearance of his childhood friend, which leads to a notorious human trafficker Wan Ali (Pratama). With the help of his friends, Gaspar decides to take revenge. But the problem is that he has only 24 hours to live because of his malfunctioning artificial heart.
More about the film: 24 Hours With Gaspar is an Indonesian sci-fi film and is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Sabda Armandio.
Directed by: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
Cast: Hitoshi Omika, Ryo Nishikawa, Ryuji Kosaka
IMDb rating: 7.2
Synopsis: Takumi (Omika) and his daughter Hana (Nishikawa) live in a village near Tokyo. A company plans to build a glamping site near Takumi’s home for city residents to ‘escape’ to nature. The plan is shared with village residents, who become aware that it will also damage their local water supply. Tensions rise and Takumi’s peace is threatened.
More about the film: The film won the Grand Jury Prize, the FIPRESCI Award and three more honours at the 80th Venice Film Festival. It was also in the running for the Golden Lion. It also won the Best Film award at the 67th BFI London Film Festival.
Directed by: Lawrence Kan Kwan-chun
Cast: Jennifer Yu Heung-ying, David Chiang Da-wei, Bowie Lam Bo-yee, Baby Bo Pui-yu, Rachel Leung Yung-ting, Henick Chou Han-ning
IMDb rating: 7.7
Synopsis: When a news organisation receives a tip about the wrongdoings of old-age inmates at Rainbow Bridge Care Home, Kay (Yu) an investigative journalist poses as the granddaughter of an inmate to expose the abuse and corruption.
More about the film: The second feature film of director Lawrence, the Hong Kong film received several nominations at the 60th Golden Horse Awards.
Directed by: Wim Wenders
Cast: Kōji Yakusho, Tokio Emoto, Arisa Nakano
IMDb rating: 7.9
Synopsis: Hirayama (Yakusho) is leading a life of contentment, satisfied with his job as a janitor in Tokyo. His daily routine involves spending time with music and books besides simply enjoying the charm of the city. One day, he meets a young girl who asks if he wants to see the ocean. And with that, a journey of his life takes shape.
More about the film: Perfect Days is Japan’s entry at the Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards. Since Wenders is German, the film’s selection made it the first Japanese film by a non-Japanese director to be sent for contention in the category by Japan.
The film was also in the running for the Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Yakusho won the Best Actor prize, while Wenders won the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury at the prestigious event. Yakusho’s win made him the first Japanese actor to win the prize since Yuya Yagira, who won it at age 14 in 2004 for Nobody Knows.
Directed by: Takashi Yamazaki
Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, Kuranosuke Sasaki
IMDb rating: 8.4
Synopsis: Devastated by World War II, Japan is trying to rebuild itself but faces a major crisis when a monster born out of the atomic bomb explosion threatens the nation.
More about the film: Godzilla Minus One is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise, including Roland Emmerich’s landmark Hollywood film Godzilla (1998). Takashi Yamazaki, the director, also wrote the story and created the visual effects of the film, which has been shortlisted (final stage before nomination) with nine other movies for the Visual Effects category at the 96th Academy Awards.
Godzilla Minus One is universally hailed as one of the most acclaimed movies of 2023 and a box office juggernaut with a worldwide gross of USD 70 million (as of 22 December) on a production budget of just USD 15 million. It reached No.1 at the US box office, becoming the first live-action foreign-language film to do this since Jet Li’s Hero (2002) upon its American release in 2004.
(Hero and Featured images: IMDb)
