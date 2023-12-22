In Broad Daylight and other best Asian films of 2023, according to IMDb ratings

The best Asian films of 2023 reaffirm the cinematic brilliance across Asian film industries of Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the Philippines, among others. The smorgasbord of outstanding titles includes both action-heavy box office record-breakers and the rooted-in-society stories that critics at international film festivals love.

From poignant dramas to genre-bending thrillers, Asian filmmakers captivate audiences worldwide through their vision, depth, execution and deft camera work.

Although choosing the “best” among such richness is certainly subjective, at least four films stand out for their masterful storytelling and enduring impact. These are the Japanese film Perfect Days by Wim Wenders, the Hong Kong flick In Broad Daylight by Lawrence Kan Kwan-chun, the Malaysian film Tiger Stripes by Amanda Nell Eu, and the South Korean film Concrete Utopia by Um Tae-hwa.

Perfect Days has received worldwide attention for its beautiful portrayal of a man who is almost always alone but never lonely. On the other hand, the makers of In Broad Daylight and Tiger Stripes tell two unique stories that showcase not just the resilience of their powerful female protagonists but also reflect on the societal plagues that can be found in almost every ‘civilisation’ in the world. Finally, Concrete Utopia is about human will and its pitfalls in the face of disaster.

Several of these Asian films of 2023 have been screened at major film festivals, including at Cannes and Venice. Some of them have won major awards at the festivals and have been chosen by their respective countries for the Best International Feature Film award at the 96th Academy Awards to be held on 10 March 2024 in Hollywood.

Of course, should any of those hopefuls make the cut, it would be indeed an exciting moment for fans of Asian cinema. After all, two Asian films, the South Korean film Parasite by Bong Joon-ho (2019) and the Japanese movie Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (2021), won the honour in the last four years. And the 95th Academy Awards was all about Michelle Yeoh and the overall Asian triumph on the grandest stage of them all.

These are 10 of the best Asian films of 2o23