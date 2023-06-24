‘The Big Short’ to ‘Money Monster’: 9 best movies every finance enthusiast must watch

While the world of finance might seem like it is all about data and numbers, it has been an interesting subgenre for suspenseful books and captivating movies. From real-life financial crises that shook the economy to fictional tales of ambitious traders trying to make it big in the world of finance — there is no lack of drama and thrill in stories based on stock markets and entrepreneurship. Hence, one can enjoy these movies while also educating themselves.

Whether you are a wall street enthusiast or a beginner investor, movies on the stock market and personal finance are nothing less than a crash course on the subject. They not only portray the events that snowball into bigger events in an entertaining manner but also shed light on the loopholes in the financial system. Additionally, they can also warn investors of scams to look out for.

Packing a punch with colourful characters and multiple plot twists and turns, these films are perfect for your next binge-watch.

Here is a list of stock market finance movies that you must watch