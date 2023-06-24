facebook
‘The Big Short’ to ‘Money Monster’: 9 best movies every finance enthusiast must watch
24 Jun 2023

Priyanshi Agrawal
While the world of finance might seem like it is all about data and numbers, it has been an interesting subgenre for suspenseful books and captivating movies. From real-life financial crises that shook the economy to fictional tales of ambitious traders trying to make it big in the world of finance — there is no lack of drama and thrill in stories based on stock markets and entrepreneurship. Hence, one can enjoy these movies while also educating themselves.

Whether you are a wall street enthusiast or a beginner investor, movies on the stock market and personal finance are nothing less than a crash course on the subject. They not only portray the events that snowball into bigger events in an entertaining manner but also shed light on the loopholes in the financial system. Additionally, they can also warn investors of scams to look out for.

Packing a punch with colourful characters and multiple plot twists and turns, these films are perfect for your next binge-watch.

Here is a list of stock market finance movies that you must watch

The Wolf of Wall Street
The Wolf of Wall Street

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Kyle Chandler, Matthew McConaughey

Release date: 25 December 2013

Synopsis: In the early 90s, smooth-talking entrepreneur Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio) starts a stock brokerage firm, Stratton Oakmont, with his business partner Donnie Azoff (Hill). Soon, the firm expands into an influential company by employing unethical practices like pump-and-dump schemes. Not before long, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) gets wind of the activities leading to a cat-and-mouse chase.

Key takeaway: The biographical film captures the greed-filled world of stock brokers. Belfort’s firm was one of the most rampant practitioners of manipulating stocks. By circulating false and damaging rumours about a company, such fraudsters would short-sell a stock to ensure its face value declines. They could also inflate the value of stocks by exaggerating them and then sell them for massive profits once investors take the bait. This is commonly called a penny stock scam.

The Big Short
The Big Short

Directed by: Adam McKay

Cast: Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling

Release date: 23 December 2015

Synopsis: Michael Burry (Bale), a hedge fund manager, Jared Vennett (Gosling), a banker and Mark Baum (Carell), an investment associate, plan to make a fortune by betting against the housing market when they realise a number of subprime mortgages are about to collapse. In the process, they end up contributing to the housing bubble that led to the US financial crisis in 2007-08.

Key takeaway: The movie was based on the book, The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine by Michael Lewis, which chronicled the events that snowballed into The Great Recession. For the unversed, cheap credit and liberal lending rules, which created a bubble in US real estate, were the root causes of the financial crisis of 2008. Once the truth was out, banks were left with trillions of dollars in redundant investments (subprime home loans), which debilitated the economic position of the country.

Working Girl
Working Girl

Directed by: Mike Nichols

Cast: Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver

Release date: 21 December 1988

Synopsis: Tess McGill (Griffith), a stockbroker’s secretary with big dreams finds the perfect opportunity to climb to the top of the corporate ladder when her boss Katherine Parker (Weaver) meets with an accident. In Katherine’s absence, Tess disguises herself as a mergers executive officer and seeks investment broker Jack Trainer’s (Ford) assistance to work on an important deal which her boss had stolen from her in the first place.

Money Monster
Money Monster

Directed by: Jodie Foster

Cast: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jack O’Connell

Release date: 13 May 2016

Synopsis: When Lee Gates (Clooney), a financial expert on a TV show, causes investor Kyle Budwell (Connell) to lose all of his funds, the latter goes after the production team and holds them hostage till they answer why the stocks fell despite their contrasting predictions.

Key takeaway: The financial crime thriller makes a strong argument against blindly believing in supposed market gurus as most novice investors do.

Rogue Trader
Rogue Trader

Directed by: James Dearden

Cast: Ewan McGregor, Anna Friel, Cristian Solimeno

Release date: 25 June 1999

Synopsis: Investment broker Nick Leeson (McGregor) starts out as a promising and ambitious young man in the world of finance. As he gets promoted to a high authority position, Nick makes some risky moves in hopes of quick profits. When massive trading losses are incurred by him, he tries to meticulously conceal the accounts, which brought the second-oldest merchant bank in the world to its knees.

Key takeaway: The movie is based on the real-life story of Leeson, a young Barings Bank employee, who made a risky bet on the Singapore and Tokyo stocks on 16 January 1995 in anticipation of the exchange remaining stable overnight. However, the Kobe earthquake, which took place on 17 January 1995, caused a significant decline in Asian share markets.

He ultimately lost USD 1.4 billion, which was twice the company’s trading capital. Leeson was detained in Germany and on 26 February 1995, Barings declared bankruptcy.

Trading Places
Trading Places

Directed by: John Landis

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Ameche

Release date: 7 June 1983

Synopsis: A street-smart con artist, Billy Ray Valentine (Murphy) and a commodity trader, Louis Winthorpe III (Aykroyd), are made to switch lives as part of a bet by a stockbroker sibling duo. When Valentine and Winthorpe discover the truth, they hatch a scheme to get revenge on the two millionaires and get rich in the process.

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Directed by: Alex Gibney

Cast: John Beard, Tim Belden, George W. Bush

Release date: 20 May 2005

Synopsis: In 2001, one of the biggest American companies, Enron Corporation collapsed. In the aftermath of the mishap, senior executives of the organisation walked off with more than USD 1 billion while abandoning investors and workers.

Key takeaway: Inspired by the best-selling book of the same title, the documentary argues that Enron was a con game almost from the start rather than a stellar energy company that got off track. The film uses an assortment of rare video footage, testimonies, and interviews to justify its argument and exposes the Enron hierarchy’s enormous personal indulgences and the moral void that was passed off as corporate ideology.

Margin Call
Margin Call

Directed by: J.C. Chandor

Cast: Zachary Quinto, Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany

Release date: 29 September 2011

Synopsis: Sam Rogers (Spacey) and Will Emerson (Bettany), senior executives at an investment firm go to great lengths to cover the damage when an analyst discovers the company’s role in the impending 2008 financial crisis.

Wall Street
Wall Street

Directed by: Oliver Stone

Cast: Charlie Sheen, Michael Douglas and Franklin Cover

Release date: 11 December 1987

Synopsis: A young stockbroker, Bud Fox (Sheen) at Jackson Steinem & Co. a local Wall Street stock market firm, uses insider trading and stock price tampering to get promoted quickly and engages in other illegal activities in his bid to escape the law. However, he soon realises that the cost of instant wealth is too great to bear as he faces the dilemma of making a fortune or duping his father.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the best movie about the stock market?

Answer: There are many good movies on stock market. However, 'The Wolf of Wall Street' directed by Martin Scorsese, has the highest rating on IMDb with a score of 8.2.

Question: What is a movie about investing in stocks?

Answer: Some of the best movies about investing in stocks include 'Money Monster', 'Wall Street' and 'Rogue Trader'.

Question: What is the movie about financial risk?

Answer: Some movies about financial risks include 'The Big Short', 'Margin Call' and 'Money Monster'.

