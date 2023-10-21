5 most powerful Indie movies to watch: ‘CODA’, ‘Nomadland’ and more

Let’s face it, while blockbusters can provide some serious thrills, sometimes only an independent movie will do. Usually driven by artistic vision as opposed to box office success, indie movies are renowned for digging deep down inside of us and stirring emotions that most big-budget pictures can only dream of. And, on streaming platforms like Apple TV and Disney+, you can experience the very best independent cinema whenever and wherever you feel like it.

So, if you were looking for a little indie inspiration, you’ve come to the right place. From the harrowing to the heart-warming, here are some of the genius films you’ll continue to talk about long after the credits have rolled.

The best indie movies to watch on Apple TV Plus, Disney+ and more

CODA

What’s it about?

As a child of deaf adults, Ruby is the only hearing person in her home. When she discovers a passion for singing, she must choose between family obligations and her dreams.

Why you’ll love it…

While coming-of-age stories are nothing new, CODA (which picked up the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award Winner at the Sundance Film Festival) breathes fresh life into the genre with its focus on fraught ties between deaf and hearing communities. It also won three Oscars, including the top prize for Best Picture.

Stream on Apple TV+

Nomadland

What’s it about?

After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman in her sixties leaves behind her life in rural Nevada, packs up her van and embarks on a journey through the American West. Along the way, she forms unbreakable bonds with others embracing the nomadic lifestyle.

Why you’ll love it…

Frances McDormand delivers a powerful, Oscar-winning performance in this fascinating celebration of humanity, independence and adventure. Life on the road has never been captured so beautifully.

Watch on Disney+

Promising Young Woman

What’s it about?

Following a traumatic event from her past, a young woman seeks her own form of justice by leading a secret double life: at night, she targets predatory men at local bars and nightclubs and shows them just how quickly the hunter can become the prey.

Why you’ll love it…

Carrie Mulligan offers an electrifying performance as the troubled Cassie, while the Oscar-winning script defies audience expectations at every turn. This is one of those movies you’ll want to discuss at length with anyone and everyone who’s seen it.

Watch on Apple TV+

First Cow

What’s it about?

Set in the Pacific Northwest, in the early nineteenth century, this indie movie centres around two travellers who escape a group of savage fur hunters to pursue their dream of making it rich – though their fortune rests upon the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow.

Why you’ll love it…

Winner of the New York Film Critics Circle prize for Best Feature, First Cow is a touching and tender indie movie that offers a fresh and authentic take on the American Dream – it really will make you feel a whole lot better about humanity.

Watch on MUBI

Shiva Baby

What’s it about?

While attending a day-long shiva, a Jewish gathering during a time of mourning, a college student must cover her tracks when she unexpectedly runs into her secret sugar daddy – with her parents, family and ex-girlfriend also in attendance.

Why you’ll love it…

A triumph for debuting director Emma Seligman, this black comedy is an uncomfortable delight that teeters on the edge of horror as already tense and awkward encounters are heightened by cacophonous Hitchcockian violin sequences and a deeply claustrophobic setting.

Watch on MUBI

