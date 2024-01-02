Best movies to watch in Hong Kong cinemas this month

Hong Kong is a city filled with cinephiles. Purchasing a ticket for local film festivals is akin to that of a top-class act’s concert—sold out within minutes. That doesn’t come as a surprise as Hong Kong cinema and local directors have gained a reputation for being among the best. Plus, being an international city, cinephiles can watch both foreign and local flicks. So, move over Netflix because nothing beats watching a movie on the big screen. See our top picks of the best movies to watch in Hong Kong cinemas.

Make sure to bookmark this list as we update our picks every month. The only thing you have to do is save the release date on your calendar, book your tickets, and you’re good to go. Happy watching!

Best movies to watch in Hong Kong cinemas – January 2024

Dream Scenario

The life of a family man, Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) turns upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But what started as a joyful appearance soon turns into a nightmare as Paul struggles to navigate his newfound fame.

Showing on January 4

The Invisible Guest

The Invisible Guest is a Taiwanese remake of the Spanish movie of the same name. It follows Joanna (Janine Chang), a young entrepreneur accused of being the mastermind behind a locked-room murder case involving her lover. To clear her name, she gathers clues with police officer, Zheng Wei (Greg Hsu). But as they investigate further, they discover another murder case that involves Joanna and her lover… Will the truth come to light?

Showing on January 11

I Did It My Way

Carrying the flag for Hong Kong movies this month is the Andy Lau starrer, I Did It My Way. The action thriller tells the story of an undercover cop who goes against a drug lord. It boasts a star-studded ensemble which includes Gordon Lam, Cya Lui, Eddie Peng and a special guest appearance from Simon Yau.

Showing on January 18

Anyone But You

This romantic comedy follows a seemingly “perfect” couple, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell). But whatever they felt on their phenomenal first date instantly becomes ice-cold hatred towards each other. Despite that, the two find themselves close to one another at a wedding in Australia. Will they give love a second chance?

Showing on January 18

Daliland

Daliland stars Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe winner, Sir Ben Kingsley in the titular role of Spanish artist, Salvador Dalí. The film takes place in the 1970s as the 70-year-old Dali lives alongside his wife, Gala. However, their seemingly unshakable bond begins to fracture as time goes by.

Showing on January 18

Ferrari

Ferrari is directed by four-time Academy Award nominee and two-time Emmy winner, Michael Mann. The film takes place in the summer of 1957 as Formula 1 ex-racer Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) faces a crisis. His business is on the verge of bankruptcy while his marriage has been battered by the loss of his son a year earlier. Despite this, he’s determined to win and launches himself into a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy.

Showing on January 18

Perfect Days

Perfect Days revolves around Hirayama (Koji Yakusho in an award-winning performance), a public toilet cleaner in Tokyo. Despite his circumstances, Hirayama seems content with his life. As the film progresses, more of Hirayama’s past is revealed, showing why he chose to live a simple life in the end.

Showing on January 25