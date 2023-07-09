10 best true crime movies to watch according to IMDb ratings

From Lady Gaga’s flawless portrayal of scheming wife Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci (2021) to shady tales of mobster families in American Gangster (2007), crime movies based on true stories are both terrifying and entertaining. But they are definitely not for the faint of heart.

Enjoyed by fans in the form of thriller novels, documentaries and even podcasts, the true crime genre has gained immense popularity over the ages. With good storytelling, audacious characters and mystery, these productions explore the darkest side of the human psyche. The intriguing tales not only shed light on real-life events but also provide viewers with an adrenaline rush of solving a crime.

While movies like The Good Nurse (2022) unravel the truth behind psychopath serial killers, satirical black comedies like War Dogs (2016) examine the world of illegal arms dealerships in a style similar to Martin Scorsese’s 1990 masterpiece Goodfellas.

Not to mention, the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Catch Me If You Can (2001), which introduced audiences to American author and former convict Frank Abagnale Jr. Directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, the biographical crime drama achieved a lifetime gross collection of USD 164.62 million at the North American box office, reports Statista.

Highest-rated crime movies based on true stories for a thrilling watch