10 best Wes Anderson movies to watch according to IMDb ratings

Anyone who has even the slightest interest in cinema very well knows Wes Anderson and his unique style of filmmaking. And thanks to the popular Wes Anderson trend on Instagram, anyone who did not know about the prolific filmmaker, is now aware of his creative genius. Wes Anderson started working on films in 1996 when his first film Bottle Rocket released in theatres. His work was instantly recognised by the audience, and he became a household name in no time. Interestingly, the character of his work has remained intact ever since, with each movie having marvellous ratings on IMDb as well.

Some of the best Wes Anderson movies are loved by the audience for their symmetrical compositions, vibrant colour palettes, and carefully designed sets. His films create a visually stunning and immersive experience for the audience with characters that are often eccentric, yet relatable. And despite their whimsical and comedic elements, Wes Anderson’s films often explore deeper themes and emotions. The filmmaker skilfully balances humour and melancholy, capturing the complexities of human relationships and the bittersweet moments of life.

The filmmaker is now all set to bring the same magic with a new movie. This Friday, a new Wes Anderson movie titled Asteroid City is releasing in theatres in India and worldwide. The film stars Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum, Hope Davis, and Jeffrey Wright among many others, and is one of the most anticipated movies of the well. So, while we wait for this Friday release to arrive in cinemas, let’s take a look at the ten best Wes Anderson movies that you can watch based on their IMDb ratings.

Ten best Wes Anderson movies to watch for an immersive journey into his creative world

Wes Anderson’s combination of visual artistry, memorable characters, storytelling, and creative vision has solidified his status as a great filmmaker. Many filmmakers and artists have been inspired by his visual aesthetics and storytelling techniques, leading to a wave of films that draw from his unique sensibilities.