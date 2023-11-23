Meet the cast of ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ 2023

The 23rd season of British reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here premiered on November 19 and sees 10 celebs entering the jungle in the hopes of being named the next King or Queen of the Jungle. Read on for everything you need to know about the I’m a Celebrity 2023 cast and details.

The latest instalment of the long-running show, which debuted in 2002, was filmed in Springbrook National Park, near Murwillumbah and close to the Queensland border. It’s hosted by British presenting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly — popularly known as Ant and Dec.

Taking on the Bushtucker Trials — where contestants take part in stomach-churning challenges the likes of eating insects and being exposed to maggots and snakes — to win meals are former MEP Nigel Farage, Jamie Lynn Spears, who is the sister of pop star Britney Spears, Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard, This Morning host Josie Gibson, YouTube star Nella Rose and more.

Two more celebs are expected to join the cast at a later date, and will be revealed in due course, with boxer Tony Bellew and jockey Frankie Dettori currently rumoured to be taking part.

Presenting the I’m a Celebrity 2023 cast members

The following list of celebs are in the jungle this year:

Jamie Lynn Spears

Nigel Farage

Nick Pickard

Josie Gibson

Fred Sirieix

Nella Rose

Danielle Harold

Sam Thompson

Marvin Humes

Grace Dent

Jamie Lynn Spears

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Age: 32

Job: Actress

Instagram: @jamielynnspears

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears is one of this year’s contestants.

She says: “There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously. But I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me. This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime.”

According to The Mirror, producers were hoping for Jamie to open up about her relationship with her sister Britney.

“Jamie Lynn has got decades of history… with Britney to rake over, and has laid out her feelings pretty clearly in her own book. It will be interesting to hear her spill the beans about her life and her family,” an insider said.

Jamie only recently appeared on Dancing with the Stars. She was partnered with Alan Bersten. Unfortunately, the couple were the second contestants to be eliminated from dancing the show.

Nigel Farage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Age: 59

Job: GB News presenter

Instagram: @nigel_farage

Former UK politician Nigel Farage is entering the I’m a Celebrity 2023 jungle as a cast member, and won’t be participating in the Bushtucker Trials due to health reasons. He was in a plane crash while campaigning for the General Election in 2010 — which left him with lifelong chronic conditions — and also survived testicular cancer in his 20s. His other brushes with death include being hit by a car in 1985, and then being in a car accident in 2016 after one of his car wheels came off.

“I want to test myself,” said Farage, who was formerly the leader of the UK Independence Party from 2006 to 2016 and leader of the Brexit Party from 2019 to 2021. “Business, politics, media, I’ve done so many different jobs and generally I have been reasonably successful. But I have never been tested in quite this way. It’s such a mental test and maybe I will discover who I really am.”

Nick Pickard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Age: 48

Job: Actor

Instagram: @nickpickardofficial

Actor Nick Pickard is best known for appearing on Hollyoaks, which formerly appeared on UK’s Channel 4 and has now moved to E4.

The 48-year-old has played Tony Hutchinson on the soap since 1995, but will be taking a break to take on the Bushtucker Trials.

Asked why he decided to sign up for the show, Nick said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and as soon as I was approached, I said “yes”. I am not quitting Hollyoaks to take part. My bosses have been really supportive of me doing it. Now it is getting near to going into camp, I am so excited.”

He added: “I am obviously not looking forward to eating kangaroo balls, but at the same time, I am looking forward to the trials – that’s the fun part of doing this show. I love the ones where you climb up or jump for a star. And I like ones getting submerged in water. I can’t wait now! This is so out of my comfort zone and it’s the best show you can do.”

Josie Gibson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Age: 38

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @josiegibson85

TV presenter and former Big Brother winner Josie Gibson is ditching the This Morning sofa for the jungle.

“Now I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is fast approaching, it’s sinking in and I am feeling anxious,” the bubbly TV presenter said ahead of her debut.

“I keep thinking, ‘Sh*t, I am actually doing this’. I know I have taken on challenges for This Morning in the past but I don’t know if I’ve taken on too much here. It’s all becoming very real.”

She added: “I am dreading the insects and it’s my biggest phobia. I also don’t like spiders and I freeze normally when I see one. My family thinks I am mad doing the programme too as they know what I’m like with creepy crawlies!”

Josie has stepped up her role on This Morning recently, emerging as a regular host in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s departure from the show. She’s also proved a hit with viewers.

Fred Sirieix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Age: 51

Job: Maître d’hôtel and TV star

Instagram: @fred_sirieix

French maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix is swapping the glamorous First Dates restaurant for the Australian jungle to be part of the I’m a Celebrity 2023 cast.

Speaking of the moment he found out he was doing the show, Fred said: “I knew it was serious when I got the call. I got scared and I don’t like to be limited by fear. But then I thought, ‘Ok this is a challenge’ and I knew I wanted to do it.

“It’s a challenge to be away from my friends, family, comfort, only drinking water, no coffee, no wine, no mustard on my steak and — in fact — no steak! I am seeing this as a wellness retreat. It’s an opportunity to get closer to myself inside my head and to see life through a different lens and in a place I feel uncomfortable.”

Nella Rose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Age: 26

Job: YouTuber

Instagram: @nellarosee

YouTube and social media influencer Nella Rose is known for her comedic videos and, as of November 2023, has 901,000 followers on Instagram, a million followers on TikTok and almost 800,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The 26-year-old previously hosted Catfish on MTV alongside Oobah Butler, and taking over from Julie Adenuga. She also presents Nella Rose’s Tapped Out on 4.0, where she turns prankster alongside Love Island‘s Chloe Burrows, reality TV star Mariam Musa, and YouTuber Adeola Patronne.

Rose is originally from Belgium, but now lives in London. “My family have been laughing hysterically ever since I told them I was taking part,” Nella said ahead of the launch.

“And they asked me why I agreed to do this but I’ve been watching I’m A Celebrity ever since I was a child and I still remember Ian Wright locked up in a room with an ostrich. It’s so iconic and it’s why I said ‘yes’ immediately.”

Danielle Harold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Age: 31

Job: Actress

Instagram: @danielle_harold

“It’s been a crazy, crazy year and so why not top it off with the craziest thing ever by doing this?! It’s definitely a shock to the system and I am both excited and nervous. This is so much tougher than anything or any role I have ever done before as it is all so new,” said EastEnders actress Danielle Harold.

Danielle Harold was previously rumoured to be taking part in 2023 show, after leaving the BBC One soap in May. Harold’s character Lola Pearce passed away from a terminal brain tumour.

The actress received praise for her performance and went onto win the gong for Serial Drama Performance at this year’s National Television Awards.

Prior to her joining the show, a TV source said: “Danielle is at the height of her career and in demand after her moving storyline on EastEnders, but she’s really caught the eye of ITV bosses to appear in the upcoming series of the jungle.

“As well as being a talented actress with a huge fanbase, Danielle has a fun personality with a wicked sense of humour, which makes her the ideal campmate for the show.”

Sam Thompson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Age: 31

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @samthompsonuk

“I am so excited about taking part in I’m A Celebrity, it still feels like a dream. I feel like a competition winner taking part. It was an absolute resounding ‘yes’ when I got approached. In fact, they didn’t even need to ask! I am a huge fan of the show. Ant and Dec are my idols too and it’s going to be really surreal meeting them,” said Sam Thompson, who starred on reality TV show Made in Chelsea from 2013 to 2021.

It comes as his girlfriend Zara McDermott recently competed on Strictly Come Dancing.

Marvin Humes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Age: 38

Job: Singer and TV presenter

Instagram: @marvinhumes

Marvin Humes is best known for appearing on The X Factor in 2008, where he and his JLS band members came second to Alexandra Burke.

Since then, Marvin, along with his wife Rochelle, has appeared on This Morning, filling in for the regular hosts, and they also front their own BBC One game show, The Hit List.

“When I first told Rochelle, she thought I was doing a prank on her,” the pop star revealed. “She thought I was nuts and she still can’t believe I’m doing it!

“This is the most daring thing I have ever done and I have never challenged myself this way before. It’s one million per cent harder than performing on stage and I woke up with knots in my stomach this morning thinking about it. But this programme has been on my bucket list for years. It’s the first time I’ve been asked to do it so I jumped at the opportunity.”

Grace Dent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Age: 50

Job: English columnist and broadcaster

Instagram: @gracedent

Columnist and broadcaster Grace Dent, 50, is a regular critic on MasterChef and has appeared as a judge on BBC Two’s Great British Menu.

Speaking ahead of the show, the food critic said: “Everything is filling me with a real sense of dread. But I am especially dreading being really hungry because I tend to eat four or five posh meals out a week because I am a restaurant critic.

“I know they are going to give me an eating trial and I am dreading putting even worse things in my mouth than I have in the past in fancy restaurants! I think I will be writing very stiff columns about the jungle food when I come out!”

Potential contestants rumoured to join I’m A Celebrity season 23 cast

Frankie Dettori

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Dettori (@frankiedettori_)

Age: 52

Job: Jockey

Instagram: @frankiedettori_

With jockey Frankie Dettori set to retire from racing later this year, rumours have started to swirl that he could be swapping the race track for the jungle. Earlier this summer, the odds on him taking part in the ITV show shrunk to just 2/1, according to William Hill.

It wouldn’t be Dettori’s first time under the reality TV spotlight, as he took part in Celebrity Big Brother back in 2013.

Tony Bellew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Bellew (@tonybellew)

Age: 40

Job: Boxer

Instagram: @tonybellew

Professional boxer Tony Bellew is also rumoured to become part of the cast for I’m a Celebrity 2023. Bellew hung up his gloves in 2018 after earning Crusierweight, Heavyweight and Light-Heavyweight titles. In recent years, he has worked as a sports pundit.

He’s also appeared on the big screen, starring in Creed, Creed II and Creed III alongside Michael B Jordan.

Where to watch I’m a Celebrity in 2023?

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here airs on UK’s ITV1 and ITVX channels.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When is the last I’m a Celebrity episode?

Season 23 of I’m a Celebrity premiered on November 19 2023, so the last episode is expected to air on December 10 2023.

– Is Nigel Farage on I’m a Celebrity cast?

Yes, former British politician Nigel Farage is part of the I’m a Celebrity 2023 cast.

– Who are the cast members for I’m a Celebrity 2023?

Jamie Lynn Spears, Nigel Farage, Nick Pickard, Josie Gibson, Fred Sirieix, Nella Rose, Danielle Harold, Sam Thompson, Marvin Humes and Grace Dent form the cast of I’m a Celebrity 2023.

– Which cast member got paid the most for I’m a Celebrity 2023?

Nigel Farage is the highest-paid cast member of I’m a Celebrity 2023, as well as of all time in the show’s history. According to MailOnline, he’s being paid £1.5 million to be on the show.

– Do any other countries do I’m a Celebrity?

Yes, many other countries such as Australia, France (Je suis une célébrité, sortez-moi de là !), Germany (Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus!), India (Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao) and Sweden (Kändisdjungeln) have produced their own versions of I’m a Celebrity.

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.