Jack Black joins cast of ‘Minecraft’ movie

Jack Black is officially joining the cast of Minecraft movie, the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the popular video game.

BREAKING: Jack Black will reportedly be playing Steve in the Live Action Minecraft Movie. pic.twitter.com/Mz5hLoVa68 — Minecraft News (@_MINECRAFT_LIVE) January 3, 2024

Directed by Jared Hess, known for his work on Napoleon Dynamite and previous collaboration with Black on Nacho Libre, the Minecraft movie will feature a star-studded cast which currently includes Jason Momoa, Emma Myers from Wednesday, Sebastian Eugene Hansen from Lisey’s Story and Danielle Brooks from The Color Purple.

The film’s screenplay is currently being finalised specific and details about the plot are still under wraps. Over the years, various directors, including Shawn Levy, Rob McElhenney, and Peter Sollett, have been associated with the project with Warner Bros. and Legendary backing the production. The film is currently scheduled to release on April 4, 2025, in theatres worldwide.

About Minecraft:

“Minecraft,” the sandbox-style game that debuted in 2011, has become one of the best-selling video games in history, boasting a staggering 300 million copies sold and a massive monthly user base of nearly 140 million players. The game allows players to create 3D worlds using colorful blocks and has spawned successful spinoffs such as “Minecraft: Story Mode,” “Minecraft Earth,” “Minecraft Dungeons,” and “Minecraft Legends.” Mojang Studios, the Swedish developer behind the game, was acquired by Microsoft in 2014.

(Images: Getty Images)