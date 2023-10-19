Jennifer Aniston’s 12 best movies – from ‘Marley & Me’ to ‘Horrible Bosses’

From Friends to Marley & Me, Jennifer Aniston has become one of the most recognisable names in Hollywood over the past 35 years. Read on for everything you need to know about Jennifer Aniston’s best movies.

The Emmy-winning actress may have turned 53 this year but she’s still dominating TV and film, whether she’s starring in Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, stopping by Friends: The Reunion or in the process of filming Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2.

If you’re in the mood to dive into JenAn’s filmography this weekend, then we’ve got you covered for the ultimate Rachel movie marathon.

We’ve collated a list of some of Jennifer Aniston’s best films, including the critically-acclaimed pictures, the box office successes and the iconic cult classics.

Best movies of Jennifer Aniston to add to your watch list

Why watch Picture Perfect?

One of the first films in which JenAn takes on a starring role, Picture Perfect is a romcom that lay down the groundwork for classics like The Proposal, What Happens in Vegas, Just Go with It (also on this list) and other films based on the ‘two strangers fall in love whilst pretending to be together’ trope.

The 1997 film follows advertising executive Kate (Aniston) who tells her boss she’s engaged to Nick (Jay Mohr), a videographer she’s stood next to in a picture taken at her friend’s wedding, in order to secure a promotion. However, when Nick ends up in the newspaper after saving a girl from a fire, Kate is asked to bring him to dinner with her boss – and so Kate sets about tracking Nick down and convincing him to go along with her plan.

A light comedy that pulls at your heartstrings, Picture Perfect catches Aniston in her mid-Friends swing.

Why watch Office Space?

Office Space has developed a cult following since its 1999 release, however it’s easy to forget that it actually stars Jennifer Aniston alongside Ron Livingston’s jaded office worker Peter and Stephen Root’s character Milton Waddams.

The Mike Judge film follows Peter, a programmer at software company Initech who stops caring about the stressful minutiae of his job when his hypnotherapist dies halfway through his session before snapping Peter out of his relaxed state.

Aniston plays Joanna, a waitress at a restaurant who bonds with Peter over their mutual hatred of upper management, and is joined in the star-studded cast by the likes of Gary Cole, John C McGinley, Diedrich Bader and Alexandra Wentworth.

Why watch The Iron Giant?

Ultimate tear-jerker The Iron Giant may have been somewhat of a commercial flop in 1999, however it went on to achieve cult status years later and most importantly, it marked JenAn’s very first animated film role.

Directed by Pixar giant Brad Bird, the animated adaptation of Ted Hughes’ novel follows 9-year-old Hogarth who discovers a robot has crash-landed near his town in Cold War America. As Hogarth begins to form a friendship with the robot, paranoid government agent Kent Mansley goes out of his way to destroy the alien.

With Harry Connick Jr, Vin Diesel, Christopher McDonald and John Mahoney joining Aniston in the voice cast for this animation, The Iron Giant is a film that was way ahead of its time.

Why watch Bruce Almighty?

One of the highest-grossing films of 2003, Bruce Almighty is a comedy classic starring Jim Carrey as a television reporter who is approached by God (Morgan Freeman) and given the chance to possess his powers for a week.

In the movie, Jennifer Aniston plays Bruce’s girlfriend Grace, who feels frustrated by Bruce’s discontentment with life, and delivers a stand-out performance in a movie filled with hilarious, over-the-top moments (Steve Carell’s news report comes to mind).

Why watch Along Came Polly?

A romcom from Meet the Fockers’ writer John Hamburg, Along Came Polly is a noughties classic that reunited Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston seven years after Stiller’s guest appearance as Rachel’s angry boyfriend on Friends.

Produced by Danny DeVito, Along Came Polly follows risk-averse actuary Reuben (Stiller) who, after catching his new wife cheating on him on their honeymoon, falls in love with easy-going ex-classmate Polly (Aniston).

While the film received mainly negative reviews upon release, Along Came Polly is definitely a movie worth a watch for Jennifer Aniston and Stiller’s comedic chemistry if nothing else.

Why watch Marley & Me?

If you’re in the mood to shed a few tears, then Marley & Me is the film to watch.

A comedy movie based on John Grogan’s memoir of the same name, Marley & Me stars Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston as journalist couple John and Jenny who after moving from Michigan to Florida, decide to adopt a dog – the titular Marley – to test their parenting abilities before having children.

The box office hit is both heart-warming and heart-breaking, with fantastic performances rom Wilson, Aniston and supporting cast members Eric Dane and Alan Arkin.

Why watch He’s Just Not That Into You?

Based on a self-help book that was inspired by an episode of Sex and the City, He’s Just Not That Into You is an essential watch for romcom fans.

Following the multi-story trend set by Love Actually, the 2009 film looks at four romantic situations – unlucky in love Gigi (Ginnifer Goodwin), home obsessive Janine (Jennifer Connelly) and her cheating husband Ben (Bradley Cooper), estate agent Conor (Kevin Connolly) and the friend he’s in love with Anna (Scarlett Johansson) and Beth (Aniston) and her long-term boyfriend who won’t commit to marriage Neil (Ben Affleck).

This 2009 flick is five romcoms rolled into one and with such a stellar cast, you can’t go wrong with He’s Just Not That Into You.

Why watch Just Go with It?

While a controversial pick for this list, we have no regrets choosing Just Go with It as one of JenAn’s best films.

A remake of 1969 film Cactus Flower, this 2011 comedy stars Adam Sandler as a plastic surgeon who, after getting jilted on his wedding day back in 1988, now pretends to be unhappily married to sleep with women. However, when he meets maths teacher Palmer (Brooklyn Decker) and she spots his fake wedding ring, he convinces his longtime office manager Katherine (Jennifer Aniston) to pretend to be his soon-to-be ex-wife.

While crude and crass (unsurprisingly for an Adam Sandler film), Aniston is a comedic ray of sunshine throughout this guilty pleasure, which does provide some laugh-out-loud moments.

Why watch Horrible Bosses?

Aniston shows off her comedic chops in this 2011 comedy as the sexually aggressive boss of Charlie Day’s character Dale.

Horrible Bosses follows three friends – Dale, Nick (Jason Bateman) and Kurt (Jason Sudeikis) – all of whom hate their bosses and come up with a plan to kill each of them. However, since none of them are particularly street-smart, their arrangement soon goes awry and they get in all sorts of trouble.

Aniston steals the show as Dr Julia Harris, a sociopathic sex pest dentist, and with excellent performances from Day, Sudeikis, Bateman and Colin Farrell as well, Horrible Bosses is a film you’ll want to watch immediately.

Why watch We’re the Millers?

Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston appear onscreen together once again just two years after Horrible Bosses in We’re the Millers – a star-studded 2013 crime comedy.

The films follows low-level drug dealer David (Sudeikis), who after having his supply stolen by muggers, is asked by his supplier to smuggle marijuana out of Mexico into the US to repay his debt. To avoid raising the suspicions of border officers, he enlists the help of his stripper neighbour Rose (Aniston), his lonely teen neighbour Kenny (Will Poulter) and 19-year-old runaway Casey (Emma Roberts) to pose as a family heading on holiday.

A hilarious road trip comedy, We’re the Millers is a very fun watch that secured Poulter a BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Why watch Cake?

Aniston flexes her dramatic muscles in Cake – a 2014 film centred around a woman with chronic pain.

The Friends star plays Claire, a former lawyer who suffers with chronic pain after getting into a car accident that killed her son a year prior and begins abusing her pain medication after the death of someone in her support group.

While the likes of Anna Kendrick, Sam Worthington, Mamie Gummer, Felicity Huffman, William H Macy and Britt Robertson also star in this underrated drama, it’s Aniston’s performance that secured the film a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

Why watch Dumplin’?

If you’re looking for a charming coming-of-age comedy, then you can’t go wrong with Dumplin‘ – the 2018 Netflix film.

Based on Julie Murphy’s novel of the same name, Dumplin’ stars The Tourist’s Danielle Macdonald as Willowdean ‘Dumplin’ Dickson, a plus-size girl living in Texas who was raised mainly by her Aunt Lucy as her former beauty queen mother Rosie (Jennifer Aniston) spent most her time attending pageants.

When her aunt dies, Willowdean decides to sign up for the Miss Teen Bluebonnet Pageant as an act of protest against the beauty queen industry, much to the chagrin of her mother.

Dumplin’ shows off the excellent chemistry between Macdonald and Aniston and makes for an uplifting treat.

This story first appeared on www.radiotimes.com

© Immediate Media Company London Limited, 2023. All rights reserved. First published on RadioTimes.com and reproduced with permission of Immediate Media Company London Limited. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited. Radio Times and the Radio Times logo are registered trade marks of Immediate Media Company London Limited and used under licence.