16 Mother’s Day movies to watch with your mom

If you are looking for ideas to celebrate Mother’s Day 2023, there are quite a few new movies available on streaming platforms that are perfect for binge watching on this day. So, how about taking out a few hours from your tight schedule and watching any of these amazing movies with your mom?

There are several cinematic marvels revolving around mothers. Ranging from mood-lifters to those that move viewers emotionally, each of the movies are worth watching with your mother and even your family on Mother’s day 2023.

In fact, many of them specifically focus on mother-daughter relationships. These include Joy Luck Club (1993), which is about a group of Chinese-American women and their relationship with their immigrant mothers; or My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002), which is a heartfelt story of how a mother tries everything to get her daughter married to the guy she loves.

A few also showcase family bonding, with the mother at the centre. The most recent example of this is 2022’s celebrated film Everything Everywhere All at Once. It is a gem of a cinematic piece that celebrates the powerful bond between a mother and her child. Through its outstanding story, it literally reinforces the belief that not even the greatest threat of a galactic proportion can break this bond.

Mother’s Day movies span all kinds of genres indeed, from romantic comedies to slice-of-life and even anti-war dramas. Each of them offers the perfect message needed by everyone to understand why they should love their mothers.

Along with Everything Everywhere All at Once, here are a few suggestions for a movie night on Mother’s Day. Take your pick, get the popcorn ready and have fun.

Mother’s Day movies that beautifully capture a mom’s love