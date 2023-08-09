‘My Hero Academia movie 4’: Plot, trailer, cast, release date and more

There is a My Hero Academia sequel in the works and we are here for it! Currently labelled My Hero Academia movie 4 by fans, the upcoming movie is set in the world of the ongoing anime series My Hero Academia. Like the previous movies, the upcoming film will likely exist as a standalone cinematic experience and might not impact the anime series’ ongoing storyline.

“My Hero Academia” Anime Movie 4 Officially Announced. Teaser Visual Reveal too! Completely Original Story Image © Shueisha, Kohei Horikoshi, Anime Production Committee pic.twitter.com/Uy4HHNgkzi — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) August 6, 2023

Created by Kohei Horikoshi, the Japanese manga and anime series is set in a world where superpowers are known as ‘Quirks’. The story then follows the journey of Izuku Midoriya, a Quirkless boy with aspirations of becoming a hero even though he lacks superpowers. His life changes when he meets the world’s greatest hero, All Might, who passes on his own Quirk to Izuku, allowing him to attend U.A. High School and train to become a professional hero.

Now, with My Hero Academia movie 4 coming up, here is everything to know about the film including its plot, release date, trailer and more.

What is the plot of ‘My Hero Academia movie 4’?

The temporary title for the fourth My Hero Academia movie is My Hero Academia: The Movie and it will see an original storyline that won’t be related to either the manga or the anime. In fact, the official announcement in the latest Shueisha Jump Magazine reveals that the movie’s events will unfold after the Paranormal Liberation War arc, which is set to be in the anime’s sixth season. Eventually, the film will dive deep into the aftermath of the war and its repercussions on society and our heroes.

There is a possibility of the movie featuring a version of Deku referred to as Dark Deku which portrays Deku succumbing to his inner darkness and assuming a villainous role. Having said that, we can also see Dark Deku being reserved for a subsequent season.

Studio Bones and Toho Animation are collaborating to produce the upcoming My Hero Academia film. Studio Bones also works on the anime series, while Toho Animation will take on the role of distributing the movie.

When will ‘My Hero Academia movie 4’ hit theatres?

Unfortunately, there is currently no official information available regarding the release date of My Hero Academia movie 4. The trailer only says ‘Coming Soon’. If we were to solely go by the trailer, it appears that the movie might debut in the latter part of 2024 or in the early months of 2025.

Who is in the cast?

The upcoming My Hero Academia movie 4 will feature the same cast as seen (or rather heard) in the anime series. As such, you can expect to see Marina Inoue as Momo Yaoyorozu, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Fumikage Tokoyami, Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya, Kenta Miyake as All Might, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugō, Ayane Sakura as Ochako Uraraka, Kaito Ishikawa as Tenya Iida, Aoi Yūki as Tsuyu Asui and Ryō Hirohashi as Minoru Mineta.

Take a look at the trailer below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/My Hero Academia)