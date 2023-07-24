facebook
‘Oppenheimer’ Twitter Review: Critics, fans hail it as Christopher Nolan’s best work
24 Jul 2023

‘Oppenheimer’ Twitter Review: Critics, fans hail it as Christopher Nolan’s best work

Manas Sen Gupta

The Twitter reviews of Oppenheimer are in, and they unanimously agree that Christopher Nolan has certainly delivered the best film of his career — perhaps the greatest movie of 2023 so far. Special praise has been reserved for the cast of Oppenheimer, particularly the lead Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

The film, which is partly in colour and partly in black-and-white, is generating an Oscar buzz, with some critics suggesting that it might be the biggest winner in the following year’s awards circuit.

Oppenheimer has a runtime of exactly three hours. It had its first screening in Paris on 11 July, which was followed by its London premiere on 13 July and New York City screening on 17 July. The film opened to theatres in most countries on 21 July.

Oppenheimer is the 12th film directed by Nolan, who is renowned for presenting complex stories in a visually outstanding manner that leaves audiences spellbound. Largely because of Nolan’s fame, the film was among the most anticipated movies of 2023 since its announcement two years ago.

What is the story of Christopher Nolan’s movie Oppenheimer?

Christopher Nolan
Image credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic/Melinda Sue Gordon – © Universal Pictures. All Rights Reserved./IMDb

Christopher Nolan’s film is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning 2005 book by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin about the American theoretical physicist who is universally acknowledged as the “father of the atomic bomb.”

It traces the true story of Oppenheimer’s research and dedication to the Manhattan Project, resulting in the creation of the world’s first nuclear bomb.

The focus of the movie is Oppenheimer’s struggles to get the project completed on time during World War II and the successful execution of the Trinity test – the world’s first nuclear test – under his watch on 16 July 1945 at Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico.

Details of the film were largely kept secret. Even its trailers, the first of which was released on 19 December 2022, didn’t reveal much except glimpses of the actors and the outstanding visual effects it promised.

The main cast of Oppenheimer movie includes Cillian Murphy as the protagonist J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Manhattan Project director General Leslie Groves Jr. and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission and later its chairman.

Other notable stars in major roles include Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Matthew Modine, Olivia Thirlby and Gustaf Skarsgård.

What do critics say about Oppenheimer?

Robert Downey Oppenheimer
Image credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic/Melinda Sue Gordon – © Universal Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

Critics have given an overwhelmingly positive reception to Oppenheimer.

Praising Nolan’s craft, Matt Zoller Seitz writes in RogerEbert.com, “It seems possible that Oppenheimer could retrospectively seem like a turning point in the director’s filmography, when he takes all of the stylistic and technical practices that he’d been honing for the previous twenty years in intellectualized pulp blockbusters and turns them inward, using them to explore the innermost recesses of the mind and heart, not just to move human pieces around on a series of interlinked, multi-dimensional storytelling boards.”

Similar praise has been heaped by BBC’s Caryn James, who gave the film a full score of five stars.

Oppenheimer is Nolan’s most mature work, combining the explosive, commercially-enticing action of The Dark Knight trilogy with the cerebral underpinnings that go back more than 20 years to Memento and run through Inception and Tenet,” writes James in the review.

“One of the many satisfactions of Oppenheimer, Nolan’s intellectually thrilling and morally despairing new film, is that it succeeds in locating some of those conventions within another of his ingeniously constructed narrative labyrinths,” writes Justin Chang in Los Angeles Times.

Manohla Dargis writes in The New York Times, “The film’s virtuosity is evident in every frame, but this is virtuosity without self-aggrandizement. Big subjects can turn even well-intended filmmakers into show-offs, to the point that they upstage the history they seek to do justice to. Nolan avoids that trap by insistently putting Oppenheimer into a larger context, notably with the black-and-white portions.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the plot of 'Oppenheimer'?

Answer: The plot of 'Oppenheimer' revolves around J. Robert Oppenheimer, who invented the world's first atomic bomb.

Question: What was the budget for 'Oppenheimer'?

Answer: 'Oppenheimer' was made on a budget of around USD 100 million.

Question: What is Robert Downey Jr.’s role in 'Oppenheimer'?

Answer: Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, who served as the chairman of the US Atomic Energy Commission from 1953 to 1958.

