Here are the winners of Taiwan’s Golden Horse Film Awards 2023

Over the weekend, the 60th Golden Horse Film Awards was held at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan to honour the best in Chinese-language films of 2022 and 2023. Among those who received their flowers was Hong Kong filmmaker Nick Yik-him Cheuk, who was awarded best new director for his family drama Time Still Turns The Pages.

Cheuk’s film touches upon the topic of student suicide, based on his personal experience of a friend taking his own life during university. In his acceptance speech, Cheuk pays tribute to his friend and thanks his girlfriend who supported him in the making of the film, during which he was diagnosed with depression.

Other films by Hong Kong directors nominated for awards include Lawrence Kan Kwan-chun’s “In Broad Daylight,” Norris Wong Yee-lam’s “The Lyricist Wannabe,” and Sasha Chuk Tsz-yin’s “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Highlights of the night included Chen Kun-hou and Brigitte Lin being recognised with Lifetime Achievement Awards, Kang-ren Wu and Audrey Lin winning Best Leading Actor and Actress, Yu-chuan Hsiao recognised as Best Director for 2023, and “Stonewalling” winning Best Narrative Feature.

2023 Prize Winners for the 60th Taipei Golden Horse Film Awards

Best Narrative Feature: “Stonewalling” Best Leading Actor: Kang-ren Wu in “Abang Adik” Best Director: Yu-chuan Hsiao Best Documentary Feature: “Youth” Best Leading Actress: Audrey Lin in “Trouble Girl” Best Original Film Score: Chris Hou for “Old Fox” Best Original Film Song: “The Usual” — Lyricist: Wu Nien-jen, Composer: George Chen, Performer: Hung Pei-yu in “Day Off” Best Supporting Actress: Beatrice Fang in “Day Off” Best Film Editing: Liao Ching-sung, Otsuka Ryuji for “Stonewalling” Best Supporting Actor: Akio Chen for “Old Fox” Best cinematography: Yu Jing-pin for “Fish Memories” Best Original Screenplay: Sun Jie “The Mountain Is Coming” Best Adapted Screenplay: Chin-jung Wu, Wei-hao Cheng for “Marry My Dead Body” Best Make Up and Costume Design: Chih-cheng Wang, Shirley Kao for “Old Fox” Best Art Direction: Mei-ching Huang, Shuo-feng Tu for “Eye of the Storm” Best Sound Effects: Duu-chih Tu, Shu-yao Wu, Kuan-ting Chen for “Snow in Midsummer” Best New Performer: Yoyo Tse in “Fly Me to the Moon” Best Action Choreography: Shi-hao Hung for “The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon” Best New Director: Nick Cheuk for “Time Still Turns the Pages” Best Visual Effects: ArChin Yen for “Eye of the Storm” Best Animated Feature: “Pigsy” Dir. Chiu Li-wei. (studio2 Animation Lab, Cheer Digiart Inc., MyVideo, Taiwan Mobile, Tomorrow Together Capital) Best Animated Short: “Monsoon Blue” Dirs. Ellis Ka-yin Chan, Hiu-kit Wong Best Live Action Short: “Before the Box Gets Emptied” Dir. Sze-wai Ho Best Documentary Short: “The Memo” Badlands Film Group Lifetime Achievement Awards: Kun-hou Chen, Brigitte Lin Outstanding Taiwanese Filmmaker of the Year: Shih-ken Lin

