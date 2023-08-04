‘Turtles Forever’ to ‘TMNT’: All ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movies ranked

Who doesn’t love the four coolest turtles in town? After all, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a significant part of most of our childhoods. What started off as a comic book series has now become a multimedia franchise consisting of animated TV shows, movies, video games, toys and merchandise.

For decades, our favourite turtles have captured the hearts of audiences with their daring adventures and standout individual personalities. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle films have also shown us the origins of the Turtles through live-action movies and thrilling animated adventures, with each film carrying its unique storyline and elements.

Now, with the seventh and latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, all set to hit theatres on August 2, why not rewatch all of the movies from the franchise?

So without further ado, let us relive Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo battling forces of evil and saving the day by looking at all of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies ranked from best to worst.

All ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movies ranked from best to worst

Turtles Forever (2009)

Released in 2009, Turtles Forever is a made-for-TV animated movie that celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The film features a crossover between the original 1987 animated series and the 2003 animated series, bringing together different versions of the Turtles from different dimensions. Basically, it did the whole multiverse thing before it was cool.

In this film, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles find themselves facing an extraordinary challenge as they come face-to-face with their toughest opponents so far. The present-day, edgier Turtles must join forces with their iconic animated counterparts from the past to put a halt to the sinister schemes of two Shredders spanning across multiple dimensions.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Directed by Steve Barron and ranked second on our list, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles marks the first cinematic adaptation of the popular comic book characters.

In this film, the four turtles, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo, must work together to rescue their mentor Splinter from the clutches of the villainous Shredder and his Foot Clan. They are aided in their mission by newfound allies, April O’Neil and Casey Jones. The movie stars Judith Hoag and Elias Koteas, along with the voice talents of Brian Tochi, Robbie Rist, Corey Feldman and Josh Pais.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

The second instalment in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze continues from where we left off in the 1990 film, with the Shredder resurfacing with a desire to reclaim the leadership of the Foot Clan and get revenge on the Turtles.

After discovering that the secret behind the Turtles’ mutation lies within the mysterious canister of ooze, Shredder becomes a greater threat than ever before. As the story unfolds, the film also reveals the origins of Splinter and the Turtles. Additionally, two new enemies, Tokka and Rahzar, are introduced, making things even more challenging for the Ninja Turtles. Amidst the growing danger, our heroes must, once again, rally together to protect their city and confront their greatest nemesis.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

IMDb rating: 6/10

TMNT (2007)

Written and directed by Kevin Munroe, TMNT is the fourth theatrical release in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series and a standalone sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III. It is also the franchise’s first animated film.

In TMNT, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have disbanded after defeating their arch-enemy, the Shredder. Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo now lead separate lives. However, a new threat emerges when ancient creatures known as the Stone Generals are awakened. To protect the world from impending doom, the Turtles must reunite and reconcile their differences. The movie boasts a talented ensemble voice cast, including Chris Evans, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mako, Kevin Smith, Patrick Stewart and Ziyi Zhang, with Laurence Fishburne narrating.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 60%

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

Directed by Dave Green and written by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows picks up after the events of the 2014 film.

The four Ninja Turtles have defeated their nemesis Shredder. However, a new enemy – Krang – arises, with plans of unleashing destruction upon Earth using a powerful device. As the Turtles confront this massive threat, they must also deal with new enemies and make new alliances. The cast of the movie includes Megan Fox, Will Arnett, Laura Linney, Stephen Amell, Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson, Tyler Perry, Gary Anthony Williams, Brian Tee and Sheamus.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47%

IMDb rating: 5.9/10

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The 2014 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, directed by Jonathan Liebesman and written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Evan Daugherty, marks the fifth theatrical instalment in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. It also served as a reboot of the series, being the first instalment in a two-part film series featuring a star-studded cast including Megan Fox, Will Arnett, William Fichtner, Danny Woodburn, Abby Elliott and Noel Fisher. The film’s plot follows the four Turtles teaming up with reporter April O’Neil as they take on their long-time enemy Shredder and his minions to save New York City.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Written and directed by Stuart Gillard, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III is the third theatrical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film and a direct sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. It stars Elias Koteas, Paige Turco, Vivian Wu, Sab Shimono and Stuart Wilson with the voice talents of Brian Tochi, Robbie Rist, Corey Feldman and Tim Kelleher.

The film’s plot sees the Turtles on an exciting journey, which includes travelling back in time to feudal Japan to master the ways of the samurai. Along the way, they offer their assistance to a struggling village determined to break free from oppression and reclaim its freedom.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 34%

IMDb rating: 4.8/10

Releasing soon:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is an upcoming animated film that is releasing on 3rd August 2023.

Directed by Jeff Rowe, the film is set in a world where the Turtles have lived in isolation from humans for many years and strive to be embraced as regular teenagers by showcasing their heroism. Determined to fit in, they embark on a mission to track down a secretive crime syndicate. However, their quest takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves confronted by an army of mutants and dealing with terrible circumstances. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon lend their voices as the main characters in the movie. The supporting voice cast includes talented artists like Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Rogen, Paul Rudd and Maya Rudolph.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

