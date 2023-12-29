Is ‘My Demon’ Season 2 in the works? Here is everything we know

My Demon is the latest K-drama that has everyone obsessing over it. The supernatural romance drama series has been topping Netflix’s charts since its release on 24 November 2023.

For the uninitiated, the show is directed by Kim Jang Han and follows the lives of a demon (played by Song Kang) and a wealthy business heiress (portrayed by Kim Yoo-jung). The unconventional storyline unfolds as the two enter into a contractual marriage under fascinating circumstances.

we’re glad that Do-hee’s family is sweet and silly behind the scenes#MyDemon #Netflix pic.twitter.com/DkRyosCLw7 — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) December 23, 2023

With such an intense response to the series, it is quite obvious to wonder whether My Demon season 2 is on the cards or not. From potential plot to release details, here is everything we know about the series being renewed for season 2.

Has Netflix confirmed ‘My Demon’ season 2?

As of December 2023, there hasn’t been an official renewal for My Demon season 2. Usually, South Korean shows or East Asian TV series often wrap their stories within one season, leaving no room for multiple chapters. However, exceptions do exist.

Either way, it will become clear the ongoing series falls into which category only after the airing of the season 1 finale on 20 January 2024. So, as of now, we will have to wait for the first season to end to discover which direction production studios will opt for.

The plot and cast of ‘My Demon’

My Demon portrays the tale of a contractual union between Do Do-hee, a mischievous heiress of a major corporation, and Jeong Gu-won, a demon who temporarily loses his abilities. This loss presents the duo with numerous challenges and unexpected joy.

The logline on IMDb reads, “A pitiless demon becomes powerless after getting entangled with an icy heiress, who may hold the key to his lost abilities — and his heart.”

Coming to the cast of the series, Kim Yoo-jung plays Do-hee and Sweet Home fame Song Kang as Gu-won. Hometown Cha Cha actor Lee Sang-yi plays Joo Seok-hoon and Kim Hae-sook as Joo Cheon-sook.

The rest of the cast includes Kim Tae-hoon as Noh Seok-mi, Lee Yoon-ji as Noh Soo-an, Jo Hye-joo as Jin Ga-young and Seo Jeong-yeon as Secretary Shin Da-jeong.

‘My Demon’ season 2 release date

There’s no confirmed release date for My Demon season 2 as season 1 is currently airing and the next season has not been renewed yet. If the series gets greenlit for another season, we can expect it to release in 2025.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/My Demon)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How many episodes are there of My Demon?

My Demon comprises 16 episodes.

– What is the My Demon K-drama all about?

My Demon is a supernatural romantic comedy about Do Do-hee, a mischievous heiress of a major corporation and Jeong Gu-won, a demon, who get married for unusual reasons.

– Who are the actors in My Demon K-drama?

Kim Yoo-jung and Song Kang lead the cast of the K-drama My Demon.