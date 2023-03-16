Netflix drops ‘Beef’ trailer: Ali Wong and Steven Yeun reunite for road rage series

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, who lent their voices to the animated sitcom Tuca & Bertie (2019), are back together for yet another dark-comedy series — Beef — on Netflix. And, the OTT platform has unveiled the trailer for its first season.

The trailer sets in a thrilling mood and just when you begin to think it may be a usual revenge-drama or another story on road rage and a clash between the two parties, a theme of failing personal relationships ushers in.

Here’s more about the Beef trailer and the upcoming series

What does the Beef trailer show?

The Beef trailer follows two strangers — contractor Danny Cho (Yeun) and self-made entrepreneur Amy Lau (Wong) — who have hit the wall in their personal lives and are frustrated dealing with their individual issues. The two cross paths at a parking lot, and what initially seems like a simple spat of words and clash on the roads, soon snowballs into a bitter and intense feud.

And after Amy vows to take revenge, both their lives get impacted severely.

In the trailer, Amy says, “I have a very full life I’d like to get back to. I’m gonna find you and take what little you have.” In another scene, Danny retorts back with, “You’re just a suburban housewife, and now you’re stuck in a life you never wanted.”

Later, a helpless Danny is seen being brought before her by a police person and Amy’s voiceover says in a very sadistic way, “I would love to let this go, but actions have consequences.”

Cast and crew of Beef

An A24 production, Beef is created by Lee Sung Jin, who has also worked as a writer and producer on Tuca & Bertie. He serves as the executive producer along with Yeun, Wong and Jake Schreier, with Matthew Medlin coming on board as the producer.

Besides Yeun and Wong, the series also features Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, Remy Holt, Andrew Santino and Rek Lee.

Speaking to Netflix, Lee said, “Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them.” He added, “I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”

When can you stream the series?

Beef is slated for a world premiere at the SXSW festival on 18 March 2023. The 10-part series with each episode spanning about 30 minutes shall roll out on Netflix on 6 April.

(Main and featured image credit: Netflix)

This story first appeared here.