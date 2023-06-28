New trailer for ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 revealed

Netflix has revealed a new trailer for The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 which will be released at 3. a.m. ET tomorrow, 3:00 p.m. HKT.

The Witcher Season 3, is one of the most anticipated shows on Netflix this year as Season 3 will be Henry Cavill’s last performance as the Witcher, Geralt of Rivia.

We sadly won’t be able to binge-watch to then end of the series because The Witcher Season 3 is divided into two parts. The new season will air the first volume, the first five episodes on June 29 and the last three episodes on July 27.

Henry Cavill’s departure from The Witcher was announced via his Instagram “I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.” While Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill to play The Witcher, Henry Cavill is set to return as Superman in DC Extended Universe films instead.

Although we won’t know the detailed plot until its release of the first volume tomorrow, intense battles and adventures can be anticipated as the tagline of the season reads “Family’s worth fighting for.”

The official synopsis of Season 3 is “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line or risk losing each other forever.”

(Images: Netflix)