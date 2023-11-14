Netflix’s ‘Ultraman: Rising’ receives official teaser trailer

Netflix has released the official teaser for Ultraman: Rising, revealing a re-imagination of the original series in an American animation style.

An adaptation of the original 1966 Ultraman, the upcoming film follows baseball superstar Ken Sato who has the unique ability of transforming into a gigantic superhero. On one of his missions, he inadvertently comes across a baby kaijiu who imprints on him – forcing him to raise the offspring of his greatest foe.

“Fans of the series will find plenty to love, but don’t worry: If you’re unfamiliar with Ultraman, the new film introduces a reimagined iteration of the Earthbound hero, with new enemies and challenges to face,” writes John Dilillo from Netflix.

The cast includes Christopher Sean (You, Hawaii Five-O, Star Wars Resistance) as main protagonist Ken Sato, Gedde Watanabe (Sixteen Candles, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, The Summit of the Gods) as Professor Sato, and Tamlyn Tomita (The Good Doctor, Cobra Kai) as Emiko Sato.

Ultraman: Rising is set to be released on Netflix in 2024. Catch the official teaser above and stay tuned for more details in the coming months.

Images: Netflix