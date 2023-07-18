Netflix unveils main trailer for ‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’

Netflix has unveiled the main trailer for Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

Set to premiere globally on August 3, the show is based on the beloved manga series written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata. The horror-comedy film follows the journey of an overworked corporate drone Akira (Eiji Akaso) who wakes up one day to a zombie apocalypse. Alongside Shizuka (Mai Shiraishi) and Kencho (Shuntaro Yanagi), Akira comes up with a bucket list, of 100 things to check off before he turns into a zombie himself.

As teased in the trailer, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead even brings one of fans’ favourite element of the series, the ferocious zombie shark, to life.

Akira Morii, the producer of live-action film, shares that as zombie shark had such a big impact on him when he first read the manga series, and that it was essential that zombie shark was included in the film.

“The opportunity to turn a shark into a zombie and bring it onto land was too exciting to pass up. The preparation and work itself was really tough but the thrill of being able to do something like that outweighed the difficulty, said Morii. Akira Morii, is also the producer behind popular series Alice in Borderland. Currently, Alice in Borderland Season 2 is the most-watched Japanese series on Netflix.

With the aim to create hyper-realistic scenes, director Yusuke Ishida, paid extra attention to adapt large-scale action sequences, zombie modelling, and recreating the actual settings from the series.

Ishida explained, “The details are everything, so we traced each and every sign in Kabukicho’s famous sea of neon signs and recreated the Don Quijote store with the supervision of the actual staff, and the items shown are all actual products sold there.”

(Images: Netflix)