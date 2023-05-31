LSA Watchlist: New OTT releases in June to keep you entertained

Do you need some new titles to add to your watch list? Our monthly LSA Watchlist has got you covered. We round up some of the best new OTT releases in Hong Kong from Disney+, Viu, Netflix, HBO Go, and Apple TV+.

This month sees a mixture of sorts, from returning popular titles to exciting new originals. On Disney+, another Marvel TV show is gracing the screens. Meanwhile, Viu is presenting an Indonesian original work and Netflix never misses its monthly K-drama content. The Warrior finds a new home on HBO while Tom Holland debuts his first TV show on Apple TV+.

With plenty of new titles coming out every month, we understand how difficult it can be to even narrow down your watch list. The good news is that we’ve put together our LSA Watchlist, where we round up the best new shows and movies to watch. Whether you’re tuning into Netflix, Disney+, Viu, these new OTT releases promise something for everyone.

Happy watching!

New OTT releases to watch this month

Secret Invasion

Set in present-day MCU, Secret Invasion follows Nicky Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury calls on his allies in a race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Release: June 21

Platform: Disney+

Revenant

South Korean storyteller Kim Eun-hee returns to the screen with Revenant, a series about demons, death, and the dangers of the occult. The K-drama centres around Gu San-young (Kim Tae-ri), a woman whose life is filled with misfortunes. When her father dies under mysterious circumstances, she starts to look for answers with the help of Yeom Hae-sang (Oh Jung-se). Together, the pair work to uncover a demonic doorway and break the curse that has destroyed both their lives.

Release: June 23

Platform: Disney+

Marriage with Benefits

This Indonesian original series follows Gea (Jessica Mila), a make-up artist and costume designer who has just been dumped by her fiancé. Giving up her dreams of setting foot on Broadway, Gea returns to Indonesia to work at a TV station. There, she meets Aksan (Abimana Aryasatya), a news anchor who is covering up his scandalous relationship. As the media starts to pick up the news, Aksan announces that Gea is his future wife. In exchange, he promises to help her rebuild her life.

Release: June 2

Platform: Viu

Numbers

Numbers tells the story of Jang Ho-woo (Kim Myung-soo in his first role after finishing military service), an accountant at one of the biggest accounting firms in South Korea. Despite being only a high school graduate, he is gifted but he also harbours a vengeful secret. At the firm, he meets Han Seung-jo (Choi Jin-hyuk), who comes from a privileged background and has connections he can count on.

Release: June 23

Platform: Viu

Never Have I Ever S4

The cast of Never Have I Ever is back for one last adventure! Senior year is here. And with that comes college admissions, identity crisis, and of course, relationship problems. Is the crew ready for what lies ahead?

Release: June 8

Platform: Netflix

Bloodhounds

This month’s must-watch Korean drama offering by Netflix is Bloodhounds. It tells the story of two rookie boxers who find themselves throwing punches outside the ring in a fight for justice. The two, Gun-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi) met at the finals of a boxing championship. They form an unlikely friendship, thanks to their shared experience in the gruelling Marine Corps. Misfortune unfolds in Gun-woo’s family, and the two friends ask the help of President Choi (Huh Joon-ho) to take their boxing chops to the next level—and in the real world.

Release: June 8

Platform: Netflix

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

After a lengthy hiatus, “Magic” Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) takes to the stage following a business deal that went bust. Broke and forced to take bartending gigs, Lane hopes for a last hurrah. He heads to London with a wealthy socialite who offers him something he can’t refuse. But he soon discovers that she has agenda of her own. Will he be able to rise to the challenge?

Release: June 2

Platform: HBO Go

The Warrior S3

Following the race riots that upended Chinatown in the previous season, Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) uses her government connections to consolidate more power. Meanwhile, Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) and the Hop Wei must look for new ways to survive. Catch how the next chapter of this series based on an original concept and treatment by Bruce Lee unfolds.

Release: June 29

Platform: HBO Go

The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room revolves around Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland) as he gets arrested for a shooting in New York City in 1979. Claiming his innocence, curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) wants to know the truth. Through a series of interviews, Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing a mysterious past, and the twists that lead him to a life-altering revelation.

Release: June 9

Platform: Apple TV+

Swagger S2

Inspired by basketball player, Kevin Durant’s experiences, Swagger explores the world of elite youth basketball clubs, their players, families, and coaches. It also looks at “the game within the game”. The new season welcomes back returning stars in addition to newcomers.

Release: June 23

Platform: Apple TV+

Which of these new OTT releases will you be tuning in to?