LSA Watchlist: The best new shows you can’t miss this month

Are you looking for new shows to watch this month? Our LSA watchlist for July has got you covered with some of the best new shows to watch on Disney+, Viu, Netflix, HBO Go, and Apple TV+.

We’re halfway through the year and if you’ve already binged the shows on your list, we got some new recommendations this month. Several shows are returning for a second season, so you have a lot to catch up on. But if you are looking for something fresh, you have many new titles to look forward to. Of course, K-drama fans aren’t left out as well.

We did the legwork for you and put together the best new shows to watch this July. Whether you’re tuning into Netflix, Disney+, Viu, or other OTT platforms in Hong Kong, these new shows promise something for everyone. So, you have no excuse not to check these out.

The best new shows to watch this month

The Zone Survival Mission 2

Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Kwang-soo, and Yuri of Girls’ Generation are back for more laughs. The second season of The Zone Survival Mission features upgraded simulations of future disasters. The trio stay together and use their wits to survive for four hours, whether it’s on a disappearing island or a water park infested with zombies.

Release: Now showing

Platform: Disney+

Shadow Detective 2

Detective Kim Tae-krok (Lee Sung-min) returns for an unmissable second season of Shadow Detective. A year and a half after the disappearance of “Friend”, Detective Kim is now a newbie at the Women and Juveniles Unit. A mysterious explosion tears through Geumo city just as he’s about to settle into his new role. Being the eagle-eyed detective, Kim recognises the “explosion” as a murder and investigates further.

Release: July 5

Platform: Disney+

Get Rich

In this Thai original drama, everything is about money and personal connections. Rose (Phantira “Minnie” Pipityakorn) is granted a full scholarship at the SDBR School due to her excellent grades and athletic skills. She later learns that money is the only thing that will increase her social standing. With the help of Serf (Tonhon “Ton” Tantivejakul), Rose decides to rise up. Later, she meets Boo (Sadanont “Nont” Durongkavarojana), a Taekwondo athlete initially hired by queen bee Lily (Venita “Ray” Loywattanakul) to spy on Rose. But he ends up falling for her.

Release: July 5

Platform: Viu

My Lovely Liar

My Lovely Liar follows Sol-hee (Kim So-hyun), who possesses the ability to hear others’ lies. She makes a living hunting for liars at her tarot cafe. Do-ha (Hwang Min-hyun) is a composer who hides his true identity. After a scandal spreads, he’s forced to leave his house. He meets Sol-hee who initially mistakes him as an offender. Gradually, the two start to open up to each other.

Release: July 31

Platform: Viu

Nineteen to Twenty

Korean reality shows are dominating right now so this month, Netflix is putting out Nineteen to Twenty. It follows a group of young adults in their last week as teens and their first week of stepping into twenties. They share their experiences of freedom and all the “firsts” of adulthood.

Release: July 11

Platform: Netflix

Burn the House

Burn the House tells the story of Anzu Murata (Mei Nagano). Thirteen years ago, her mother and her younger sister were suspected of burning down a rich family’s house. Convinced that her mother was wrongly accused, Anzu goes undercover as a housekeeper in her childhood home. There, she gathers evidence of a sinister plot set forth by her stepmother.

Release: July 13

Platform: Netflix

Full Circle

This original limited series revolves around an investigation of a botched kidnapping. It uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York. Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, and more make up the star-studded cast.

Release: July 13

Platform: HBO

The Lazarus Project

Geroge (Paapa Essiedu) wakes up to discover that he’s reliving the same events again and again. He later learns about The Lazarus Project, a top-secret organisation that uses its ability to turn back time—to save the world from extinction. George’s girlfriend Sarah suddenly dies. However, the project refuses to reset the time for her. He’s faced with a choice between helping the project or going rogue.

Release: July 20

Platform: HBO

The Afterparty Season Two

In the second season of The Afterparty, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered—every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoe (Zoe Chao) solve the case by questioning everyone in attendance. Viewers follow different characters’ accounts of that fateful night.

Release: July 12

Platform: Apple TV+

Foundation Season Two

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation continues to chronicle the journey of a band of exiles as they save humanity and rebuild civilisation.

Release: July 14

Platform: Apple TV+